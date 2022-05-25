The shooting at the Parkland, Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was eerily similar to Tuesday’s Uvalde atrocity: In both cases, troubled young men who had previously displayed signs of mental illness marched into local schools and began indiscriminately shooting people. The events are so […]

April Castro A day after the tragic and evil mass shooting at a high school in Uvalde, Texas , the father of a victim in the equally awful 2018 Parkland high school massacre is saying that Uvalde was “preventable.” We have $40B to send to Ukraine to protect their borders, but we can’t protect our children in our country. What are our children worth? Politicians on both sides voted to send that money to Ukraine, I don’t want to hear that we don’t have a budget to secure our schools. #FixIt pic.twitter.com/Tc47afV0ng — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) May 25, 2022 “We have $40B to send to Ukraine to protect their borders, but we can’t protect our children in our country. What are our children worth?” he asks on Twitter. “Politicians on both sides voted to send that money to Ukraine, I don’t want to hear that we don’t have a budget to secure our schools. #FixIt.”

JD Rucker