It’s hard to tell which is worse when they take the podium, Kamala Harris or Joe Biden – a feat that is almost impossible – considering Biden’s current, rapidly-degrading mental state – but Harris has (successfully?) pulled it off.

Is it any wonder that Harris is actually polling nearly 20 points WORSE than Biden?

Over the past week, Harris has made several Biden-esque blunders while making her public rounds. Most recently, she appeared at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Monday, where she shared some more of her “deep thoughts.”

During her speech, Harris gave us this poetic gem:

"When we talk about the children of the community, they are children of the community."

Add that to the list of Kamala's greatest thoughts – it's up there with her grand statements about "the great significance of the passage of time" or her deep views about "working together as