Townhall Media Tonight is another big night in primaries leading up to the 2022 midterm elections. Five states have primaries tonight — Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, and Minnesota — including some high-profile contests and runoffs.
Can Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp hold off challenger David Perdue, and will beleaguered Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger withstand his challenges? Will Donald Trump’s withdrawn endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) hurt his Senate bid? Will former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders make it to the general election? How will runoffs in Texas and special elections in Minnesota play out?
All eyes are on tonight's primaries
Georgia
Georgia Governor Republican Primary
Georgia U.S. Senate Republican Primary Georgia U.S. House Republican Primary Georgia Governor Democratic Primary Georgia U.S. Senate Democratic Primary Georgia U.S. House Democratic Primary Alabama Alabama Governor Republican Primary Alabama U.S. Senate Republican Primary Alabama U.S. House Republican Primary Alabama Governor Democratic […]
