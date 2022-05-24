The reason the globalist elites love climate change hysteria is because it gives them a license to bring forth the most intrusive new technologies all in the name of “saving the planet.” For five decades they’ve told us we’re just ten years away from extinction, and for some reason many still believe them. They play on this ignorance to get people to willingly forgo freedom, privacy, and common sense for the sake of perceived security.

This is why Alibaba Group President J. Michael Evans is able to boast about new tracking technology openly at the World Economic Forum’s Davos summit. The globalist elites no longer concern themselves with hiding in the shadows. They announce their intentions to the public and dare us to tell them they’re wrong.

The “individual carbon footprint tracker” Evans described to the audience is wrong. Watch:

Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans boasts at the World Economic Forum about the development of an "individual carbon footprint tracker" to monitor what you buy, what you eat, and where/how you travel. pic.twitter.com/sisSrUngDI — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 24, 2022

On the surface, such technology might seem innocuous. Just as people can track how many steps they take in a day or how many carbs they’re ingesting, a carbon footprint tracker shouldn’t be a big deal, right? That’s what they want you to think. In reality, this is among the many opening volleys they’ve lobbed at us in recent years to test our appetite for self-inflicted surveillance.

With surveillance comes easy introduction of systems such as the CCP’s social credit scoring. With systems like social credit scoring comes the government’s ability to have complete control over the population.

They’re hitting us with massive attacks like food shortages and Pandemic Panic Theater. But they’re also hitting us with subtle attacks like additional tracking and restrictions that they call “common sense.” Wake up, folks. They’re coming for us.