Corporate media is losing its hold on the attention of America’s masses. We know this from diminishing numbers of viewers and readers; the Washington Post lost 27 million visitors from February to March despite February having three fewer days. The reason is clear: People are waking up to the fact that they’re all propaganda machines for the globalists and the Democrat Party delivering the fakest news possible on a daily basis.
The latest example was just plain idiotic. Just about everyone in America saw videos or images of George Floyd in 2020 laying on ground with Derek Chauvin’s knee on his back. It was the video that sparked the “summer of love” which was the excuse for mass looting and destruction across the country. Only the most disingenuous news outlet would think so low of the American people that they would declare Floyd was shot and killed by police.
May I present to you the Washington Post:
Twitter was swift to respond:
Why don't you explain how you were wrong & apologize? Many people are angry because you use your publication's legacy prestige to bully others over your partisan "fact-checking." Yet when you are inaccurate, this is your non-correction response: https://t.co/Je9O9OVGn9
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 24, 2022
Layers of editors. https://t.co/Fqn21rPcxz
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 24, 2022
Just slightly off.
How does that pass an editor?
Also if they are that damn lazy about something we all have seen on video imagine everything else they report on. https://t.co/fRHSzGzDxn pic.twitter.com/Kj7R8NLJzR
— Justine (@BruinJustine) May 24, 2022
It wasn’t just the tweet that was wrong. How does something this wildly inaccurate get this far at the Post? pic.twitter.com/wuBJgpy9gA
— 𝕎𝕒𝕪𝕆𝕗𝕋𝕙𝕖ℂ𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕖鶴 (@WayOfTheCrane) May 24, 2022
Here are two possible responses that would have been better than WaPo's:
1) We've sent the person responsible for this Tweet back to journalism school, which they clearly didn't really attend.
2) We didn't think the American people were that stupid, but we had to know for sure. https://t.co/FrnA1MEKf6
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 24, 2022
https://t.co/stKpIU42cy pic.twitter.com/jv8UmNwXjD
— meme bastard (@mask_bastard) May 24, 2022
"language that was changed after publish" = fake news https://t.co/ozYBLGJgIA
— Michael Knowles 🫃🏻 (@michaeljknowles) May 24, 2022
Here is their original post in the survey that “included language that was changed after publish”:
On May 25, 2020 George Floyd was shot and killed in police custody. His death sparked outrage, wide scale protests and calls to change policing. Two years later, what has — or hasn’t changed?
Was it intentional? Considering the gravity of their statement and the “layers of editors” that supposedly put eyes on stories before being published, one would think this had to be intentional. Or, more likely, they’re just really bad at their jobs.
Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023?
Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites.
There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball.
Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills.
Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly.
We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil.
To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker