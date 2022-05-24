Corporate media is losing its hold on the attention of America’s masses. We know this from diminishing numbers of viewers and readers; the Washington Post lost 27 million visitors from February to March despite February having three fewer days. The reason is clear: People are waking up to the fact that they’re all propaganda machines for the globalists and the Democrat Party delivering the fakest news possible on a daily basis.

The latest example was just plain idiotic. Just about everyone in America saw videos or images of George Floyd in 2020 laying on ground with Derek Chauvin’s knee on his back. It was the video that sparked the “summer of love” which was the excuse for mass looting and destruction across the country. Only the most disingenuous news outlet would think so low of the American people that they would declare Floyd was shot and killed by police.

May I present to you the Washington Post:

Twitter was swift to respond:

Why don't you explain how you were wrong & apologize? Many people are angry because you use your publication's legacy prestige to bully others over your partisan "fact-checking." Yet when you are inaccurate, this is your non-correction response: https://t.co/Je9O9OVGn9 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 24, 2022

Just slightly off. How does that pass an editor? Also if they are that damn lazy about something we all have seen on video imagine everything else they report on. https://t.co/fRHSzGzDxn pic.twitter.com/Kj7R8NLJzR — Justine (@BruinJustine) May 24, 2022

It wasn’t just the tweet that was wrong. How does something this wildly inaccurate get this far at the Post? pic.twitter.com/wuBJgpy9gA — 𝕎𝕒𝕪𝕆𝕗𝕋𝕙𝕖ℂ𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕖鶴 (@WayOfTheCrane) May 24, 2022

Here are two possible responses that would have been better than WaPo's: 1) We've sent the person responsible for this Tweet back to journalism school, which they clearly didn't really attend. 2) We didn't think the American people were that stupid, but we had to know for sure. https://t.co/FrnA1MEKf6 — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 24, 2022

"language that was changed after publish" = fake news https://t.co/ozYBLGJgIA — Michael Knowles 🫃🏻 (@michaeljknowles) May 24, 2022

Here is their original post in the survey that “included language that was changed after publish”:

On May 25, 2020 George Floyd was shot and killed in police custody. His death sparked outrage, wide scale protests and calls to change policing. Two years later, what has — or hasn’t changed?

Was it intentional? Considering the gravity of their statement and the “layers of editors” that supposedly put eyes on stories before being published, one would think this had to be intentional. Or, more likely, they’re just really bad at their jobs.