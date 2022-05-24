It wouldn’t matter to Democrats if a million terrorists crossed our southern border at once. They’d still manufacture a false moral high ground to justify their open borders policies. But Republicans aren’t supposed to be that stupid, so why are there so few on Capitol Hill who are attempting to stop the Biden regime’s assistance for invaders?

Perhaps a recently foiled plot by an ISIS terrorist who planned on assassinating one of their RINO heroes will wake them up. According to Fox News:

A man affiliated with ISIS is under arrest for his participation in an alleged plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush.

“An Iraqi citizen living in Columbus, Ohio, has been charged federally with an immigration crime and with aiding and abetting a plot to murder former United States President George W. Bush,” the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

The statement added that the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, originally came to the United States in September 2020 on a visitor visa and filed for asylum in March 2021 which is pending review.

As readers will notice, the terrorist wasn’t here illegally, so what do open borders have to do with it? Sadly, Fox News buried the lede [emphasis added]:

Shihab, according to the Department of Justice, exchanged money with other individuals in an attempt to illegally smuggle foreign nationals into the United States and specifically planned to help four Iraqi nationals come into the United States across the southern border to help kill Bush.

Senator Ted Cruz, one of the few on Capitol Hill still fighting to secure our southern border, had this to say about the report:

Stunning. This bombshell report puts it in the absolute starkest terms the necessity to secure the border NOW. #BidenBorderCrisis

Are we going to wait for the next 9/11 or worse before the feckless GOP takes the southern border seriously? Sadly, RINOs are making headway in taking back the GOP, which means the border will not get addressed any time soon.