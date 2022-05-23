Perhaps the most chilling involves the H7N9 virus, also known as the Asian lineage avian influenza A. The first reported human infection of this strain was in China in 2013. The reports drew the concern of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Risk Assessment program. Before 2013, this strain hadn’t been seen in any other population except birds, according to the World Health Organization (WHO)Trusted Source. In the five years after the disease was found in humans, health officials have battled multiple outbreaks. However, one good piece of news is that the virus doesn’t infect humans very easily. Most bird flu infections are transmitted between birds and only spread to humans who have close contact with the animals. “Most of the human infections (found in China and Asian countries) occurred in people who had close contact with poultry, either raising them or seeking them in an open market environment,” said Dr. Len Horovitz, a pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. …However, scientists at the CDCTrusted Source using the Influenza […]

