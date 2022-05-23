As if 2022 wasn’t crazy enough, now it appears that we could be on the verge of another very deadly global pandemic. As I write this, there are now 204 confirmed, probable or suspected cases of monkeypox in 17 different nations around the world. By the time you read this, that total will probably be even higher. In fact, the World Health Organization is specifically warning us to expect more cases. Needless to say, this new outbreak has spawned a lot of really bizarre theories. Some of these theories will end up being proven false, but at least some of these theories are likely to turn out to be accurate. There is still so much we don’t know, but it certainly appears that this pandemic has the potential to become another major global crisis.

Let me start with the latest breaking news. Just a little while ago, officials in Florida announced that there is a probable case of the monkeypox in Florida…

Health officials are investigating the state’s first presumptive positive case of monkeypox in South Florida. The Florida Department of Health in Broward County announced Sunday that it and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are conducting epidemiological investigations to determine any possible exposures or offer post-exposure treatment.

If confirmed, it would be the third official case in the United States. Already, there has been a confirmed case in Massachusetts and a confirmed case in New York.

As I discussed last week, monkeypox does not normally spread easily from person to person.

So something really strange seems to be going on.

At the World Health Organization, they have come up with a theory that monkeypox is being spread by sexual activity…

“What seems to be happening now is that it has got into the population as a sexual form, as a genital form, and is being spread as are sexually transmitted infections, which has amplified its transmission around the world,” WHO official David Heymann, an infectious disease specialist, told Reuters.

Of course sexual activity is not the only way that monkeypox can be spread.

Officials at the WHO need to make that very clear.

But so far authorities have identified two “superspreader events” which seem to have been catalysts for this global outbreak. One was a pride festival in the Canary Islands…

The Canaria Pride festival, held in the town of Maspalomas between May 5 and 15, has become a hotspot for the monkeypox outbreak, reports El País. The massive party was attended by over 80,000 people, including three Italian men who later tested positive for the virus. A health source told the newspaper: “Among the 30 or so diagnosed in Madrid, there are several who attended the event, although it is not yet possible to know if one of them is patient zero of this outbreak or if they all got infected there.”

And the other was a fetish festival in Antwerp, Belgium…

Many of the patients who have come forward so far are gay men and Belgium’s three confirmed cases of monkeypox have been linked to a large-scale fetish festival in the port city of Antwerp. Kuipers said in his briefing that while a notable number of men who have sex with men are among the patients the virus is ‘not confined to them’. The virus can be spread via mucus membranes in the mouth, nose and eyes or via open wounds.

As we move into the summer months, the WHO is warning that similar events could cause the outbreak to accelerate even more…

Now the World Health Organization is warning that summer festivals and mass gatherings could accelerate the spread of monkeypox. “As we enter the summer season in the European region, with mass gatherings, festivals and parties, I am concerned that transmission could accelerate, as the cases currently being detected are among those engaging in sexual activity, and the symptoms are unfamiliar to many,” said Dr Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe.

But even if health authorities do a great job of explaining the dangers, will people avoid engaging in high risk activities?

Of course not.

Another very interesting thing that has come to light is the fact that an international biosecurity conference that was held in Munich in March 2021 actually simulated the type of scenario that we are facing now…

Elite media outlets around the world are on red alert over the world’s first-ever global outbreak of Monkeypox in mid-May 2022—just one year after an international biosecurity conference in Munich held a simulation of a “global pandemic involving an unusual strain of Monkeypox” beginning in mid-May 2022.

When I first heard about it, I thought that this was rather odd. You can find an article about this simulation that was published last November by one of the participating organizations right here.

According to that article, leaders from four different continents were involved in the exercise…

In March 2021, NTI partnered with the Munich Security Conference to conduct a tabletop exercise on reducing high-consequence biological threats. The exercise examined gaps in national and international biosecurity and pandemic preparedness architectures—exploring opportunities to improve prevention and response capabilities for high-consequence biological events. Participants included 19 senior leaders and experts from across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe with decades of combined experience in public health, biotechnology industry, international security, and philanthropy.

And as you can see below, their simulation envisioned that there would be a monkeypox outbreak right in the middle of May 2022…

So is all of this just some sort of really bizarre coincidence?

Hopefully we will eventually get some answers.

Meanwhile, there has been some speculation that the strain of the monkeypox that is now circulating was originally developed in a lab.

ECDC source tells me that the preliminary analysis of monkeypox indicates that it is “a third lab strain with unknown characteristics” and that there is chatter about this being somehow related to Moscow’s charges against U.S. biological activities in Ukraine. — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) May 21, 2022

If this is even remotely close to the truth, we should all be deeply alarmed.

As I have repeatedly warned, scientists all over the globe are playing around with the deadliest bugs on the entire planet.

In many of those cases, they intend to make them even deadlier.

It is very foolish to conduct such research, but they are doing it anyway.

Speaking of foolish research, we have also learned that scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology have apparently “assembled a monkeypox virus genome”…

The Wuhan Institute of Virology assembled a monkeypox virus genome, allowing the virus to be identified through PCR tests, using a method researchers flagged for potentially creating a “contagious pathogen,” The National Pulse can reveal. The study was first published in February 2022, just months before the latest international outbreak of monkeypox cases which appear to have now reached the United States. The paper, which was authored by nine Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers and published in the lab’s quarterly scientific journal Virologica Sinica, also follows the wide-scale use of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests to identify COVID-19-positive individuals.

Everything that I have shared with you so far is really weird.

But this story gets even weirder.

It turns out that the U.S. has just spent 119 million dollars on vaccines that would be used during a monkeypox pandemic…

Following confirmation that monkeypox has made its way to the U.S., the government ordered millions of doses of a vaccine that protects against the virus. Bavarian Nordic, the biotech company that makes the vaccine, has announced a $119 million order placed by the U.S., with the option to buy $180 million more if it wants. Should that second option be exercised, it would work out to approximately 13 million doses.

If monkeypox is not a serious threat, why would our leaders spend so much money on these vaccines?

My hope is that this outbreak fizzles out quickly, because nobody wants another global pandemic.

It hurts my head just to imagine more lockdowns, more restrictions, more masks, more vaccines and more mandates.

But I am definitely concerned that this could become something really, really big. In fact, those that follow my work on a regular basis know that I have been watching for this exact type of scenario for a couple of years.

As I keep warning, we have entered an era when great pestilences will become quite common.

Scientists are “playing God” in secretive labs all over the planet, and they think that there will never be any serious consequences.

But some of their deadly bugs inevitably escape from lab environments one way or another, and one of these days that could result in a pandemic that kills a substantial percentage of the global population.

