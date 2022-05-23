Pause – set your Pulse…

Take a breath. Release the tension in your body. Place attention on your physical heart. Breathe slowly into the area for 60 seconds, focusing on feeling a sense of ease. Click here to learn why we suggest this.

The World Health Organization (WHO), whose constitution defines health as ‘ a state of physical, mental and social well-being, not merely the absence of disease or infirmity, ’ has recently orchestrated remarkable reversals in human rights, poverty reduction, education, and physical, mental and social health indices in the name of responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

WHO proposes to expand the mechanisms that enabled this response, diverting unprecedented resources to addressing what in terms of history and disease are rare and relatively low-impact events. This will greatly benefit those who also did well from the Covid-19 outbreak, but has different implications for the rest of us. To address it calmly and rationally, we need to understand it.

Since You’re Reading: The Pulse is entirely independent and supported by our members. If you want to see us keep holding powerful interests accountable, become a sustaining member today. Click here to Donate. Building a new pandemic industry

The World Health […]