On Friday November 11th, 2016, the World Economic Forum and Forbes magazine published a short essay titled “Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better”. Written by Ida Auken, Denmark’s former Minister for the Environment imagines what life might be like in 2030.

The year 2030 was chosen because of its importance to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDGs are a collection of 17 interlinked objectives adopted by the United Nations in 2015 with the ostensible goal of ending poverty, protecting the planet, and spreading peace and prosperity to all people by 2030. Their actions, however, regularly belie their stated intentions.

The SDGs were part of a larger resolution known as the 2030 Agenda, or Agenda 2030, with the stated purpose of fighting climate change. While the United Nations SDGs and Agenda 2030 are often touted as a tool for establishing healthy multilateral relationships between nations, in truth, they are based in a deeper agenda to monitor, control, and direct all life on the planet.

Although the essay is nearly 6 years old, most people have become aware of it — and the phrase “You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy” — since the World Economic Forum announced The Great Reset agenda in June 2020. Over the last 2 years, countless researchers, podcasters, and journalists have shared their concerns with the public in an attempt to avert the world described by Ida Auken.

The efforts to reach the masses appear to have been successful to some degree based on the corporate media attempting to fact check the story, Ida Auken releasing a statement in response to the public concerns, and the WEF taking the essay down from their website. In Auken’s 2020 statement she says:

“Some people have read this blog as my utopia or dream of the future. It is not. It is a scenario showing where we could be heading – for better and for worse. I wrote this piece to start a discussion about some of the pros and cons of the current technological development. When we are dealing with the future, it is not enough to work with reports. We should start discussions in many new ways. This is the intention with this piece.”

Interestingly enough, Ida Auken is listed as an “Agenda Contributor” for the WEF and was the first Danish politician chosen for the Young Global Leaders Program. Auken has also released 3 other blogs (1, 2, 3) imagining the world of 2030. Upon reading these 4 essays you come away with the understanding that some of what Auken and the WEF describes actually sounds beneficial. After all, who wouldn’t want a more walkable and bikeable town or city? Who doesn’t appreciate more trails and trees?

Of course, when you get past the buzzwords and promises of utopia you recognize that the world of 2030 described by Auken and the WEF is a world where Technocrats centrally plan every aspect of society. It is a world with no privacy, no personal property ownership, with compulsory digital IDs, digital currencies, and social credit scores. In short, you will own nothing and be happy.

Auken makes these points clear in her 2016 essay when she notes that “everything you considered a product, has now become a service”, or “in our city we don’t pay any rent, because someone else is using our free space whenever we do not need it. My living room is used for business meetings when I am not there”. She also notes that shopping has turned into “choosing things to use” and that sometimes she lets “the algorithm” do it for her because “it knows my taste better than I do by now”.

Finally, Auken laments the people “who do not live in our city, those we lost on the way”, referring to the people who opted out of the Smart Cities and social credit scores to exit the cities and build “self-supplying communities”. What Ms. Auken may fail to understand is that millions of people are choosing to exit the cities already, and build outside the digital dystopia planned for 2030. Even those who cannot or will not leave the cities are beginning to question what their future holds if they remain in the tightly controlled metroplexes.

While most readers likely do not agree with the vision put forth by the WEF, the UN, and their cartels, we cannot deny that these institutions are working night and day to achieve their 2030 Agenda. They are working with hundreds of multinational corporations, nearly every major world government, and spending trillions of dollars to manifest The Great Reset.

It’s time for the people to envision what our 2030 will look like. If we know we reject the new normal and the Great Reset, we must understand what exactly we are seeking to create. Will it be “You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy”? Or, perhaps, You Will Be Thriving and You Will Be Fulfilled. The answer completely depends on every single one of us. The future generations are depending on us to build an alternative to the Technocratic vision.

Here is one alternative vision of 2030. This is my simple attempt at outlining what 2030 could be like. I call it Liberation 2030 and I work everyday to help others see the importance of envisioning our future. Maybe your vision is slightly different. Whatever it is, write it down, see it in your mind, and do what you can to bring it to reality. Let’s reject Agenda 2030 and the Great Reset, and let’s build The People’s Reset.

Welcome to 2030: I Own Land, Live Among Like Minded People, and Life Has Never Been Better

Welcome to the year 2030. Welcome to my home. I own a couple of acres in an intentional community just outside a major city. I live in an Earthship with my family and our pets.

Together we live amongst dozens of other families and individuals who decided to get out of the concrete jungle and head for greener pastures. Every family owns their own land and home. The founders of our community bought the land and began recruiting members in the late 2010’s as the surveillance grids become more obvious.

Our community has built our own homes, roads, a network of trails, and a community center where we host educational workshops to teach other communities how to become independent from the grid.

Speaking of the grid, some of our neighbors have been experimenting with “free energy” devices, while others are focused on solar, hydro, and wind power. We are determined to be energy independent, especially after some governments began disconnecting the unvaccinated from the electric grid in 2026.

Once food prices and inflation began to rise in 2022 we realized we needed to cut our dependence on the grocery stores. Most of the corporate stores require a digital ID to enter anyways and most of our community members have opted out of that system.

So now all of our homes are nestled within food forests producing fruits from around the world. The hundreds of trees we have planted the last few years shield our homes from the elements and allow for privacy.

As you walk down the pathways you also see many permaculture gardens producing veggies and herbs for cooking and medicine. Free range kids are running in every direction, laughing and playing in the sun.

The best part of our lives now is that we are not alone. In fact, we are one of thousands of communities which form an international network outside of the big cities and control grid.

Our community is surrounded by several other like-minded communities, each with their own governance models, traditions, and norms. We often trade goods and services with our local neighbors, and some communities have begun establishing long distance trade networks.

Thankfully, in the late 2010’s, a handful of forward thinking individuals began establishing local cells and circles, helping people network and find the community they were looking for. These groups laid the foundation for a People’s Reset which saw millions of people exiting from the grid and disobeying authoritarian mandates.

Those cells eventually morphed into intentional communities and ecovillages united by respect for self-ownership and bodily autonomy. Together they form a decentralized network of networks which gives the people an option outside of the smart cities.

I’ve even heard rumors that some of these communities help people escaping from the cities.

“They live different kinds of lives inside the city”

Sometimes I think about the people we left behind. The people who became consumed with the benefits and conveniences of technology and couldn’t see the dangers. The people who were propagandized to hate their neighbor if they belong to a different political party. Even worse, the people who knew what was coming but failed to act.

They live different kinds of lives inside the city. They are only allowed to go outside their apartments when the Climate Warning System is listed as green and when the Gates’ World Health Foundation says the Pandemic Threat Level is below a 70.

No one is allowed to drive a vehicle anymore or own land. You can’t rent an appliance without showing a digital ID card or scanning your retinas.

Actually, no one is even allowed in the city without being sanitized, scanned, tagged, and assigned a social credit rating which determines your class and access to public services.

We know there are labor camps and quarantine camps but they are hard to find because the ruling Democratic-Republican Alliance moves the prisoners often.

We pray everyday for our brothers and sisters in the city, and we work towards a day when all our people are free to join us in creating the lives of their dreams.

Image via Earthship. Article cross-posted from The Last American Vagabond.