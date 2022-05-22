New York City inflated reports of “Covid hospitalizations” by over 100% in order to justify the city’s response measures, which were among the most draconian in the nation.

“State data shows that of the 670 patients marked as being infected with the virus on Friday, just over two in five — or 43.7 percent — were admitted because of the disease, with the rest coming to wards for another condition such as a broken leg, but later being found to be infected,” the Daily Mail reported .

“It suggests the majority of ‘Covid’ patients in U.S. hospitals are no longer people primarily ill with the disease,” the report added.

“Data published by New York State’s Department of Health includes the number of Covid patients that were admitted because of severe complications with the virus and the number admitted with Covid who came to wards for another issue, such as a fall, but then tested positive,” the report clarified. “Of the 670 ‘Covid’ patients currently on its wards, there are 293 who were admitted for the virus and 377 who have tested positive but were admitted for something else.”

“The proportion of the city’s ‘Covid’ patients who are ill from the virus has risen […]