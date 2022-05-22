AP Photo/Ron Harris The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill wants conventional accreditation. But unfortunately, the school isn’t sufficiently soaked in DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion).
The issue involves the Hussman School of Journalism and Media, and its inadequacy in the eyes of the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC). Every six years, certification must be renewed. And an April 29th vote landed on the side of “Unapproved.” Only provisional status was granted, with another review scheduled two years out.
The Daily Tar Heel relays the reason for rejection: The council found that the journalism school was out of compliance with its standard involving diversity and inclusiveness… It also found issues of concern involving the council’s standard relating to mission, governance and administration. UNC must not only meet identity quotas in its enrollment and hiring, but teach social justice to future journalists: The council’s site team said the journalism school needs to continue to follow its diversity plan and initiatives in student and faculty retention and recruitment specifically. It also said the school needs to include diversity and inclusion within its curriculum. And if it doesn’t shape up, a ship-out could be upcoming: If the school fails […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
