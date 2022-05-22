One of the biggest challenges we face is getting the masses to understand the threat of the World Economic Forum’s grand plan, The Great Reset. Our easily distracted and highly unmotivated society tends to ignore things that seem too big, controversial, or conspiratorial. This is why anything that can be labeled as a “conspiracy theory” will instantly be ignored by many if not most Americans.

While there are plenty of conspiracies involving The Great Reset, most of it is not theoretical. The World Economic Forum and their partners at The Club of Rome have been very forthcoming with declaring their goals. In fact, they’re attempting to sell those ideas to the masses, most notably the concept that by 2030, “you will own nothing and you will be happy.

Rebel News has launched a new docuseries covering The Great Reset. They released their introduction video. It’s short and definitely worth a watch:

According to their website:

Since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, a highly-influential organization known as the World Economic Forum (WEF) has been under scrutiny for using the global crisis as a means of advancing its own agenda. Chaired by its founder Klaus Schwab, the WEF aims to influence governments across the world to implement its vision and shape policies to comply with the organization’s agenda. In this docuseries by Kian Simone and Lewis Brackpool, they explore the book The Great Reset, co-authored by Schwab and published in June 2020, just a few months after COVID-19 began shaping our world.

As I noted in the beginning, we are challenged to get the word out to as many people as possible. It’s difficult, and we may not be able to truly reach the masses before it’s too late. But we must strike to reach as many as possible. When the crap hits the fan and things start going really south, even more so than they are already, we will need allies who can fight the good fight with us. We will be outnumbered as mass indoctrination is inevitable, but the more help we can muster, the better our chances will be.

Spread the word.