Two days after Elon Musk announced he would be voting Republican, a left-wing tabloid published a story accusing him of sexual harassment. Musk vehemently denied the claims . Now he’s laughing them off with entendres and euphemisms about his wiener. If penis puns are your thing, you clicked the right link!
Left-wing tabloid Business Insider, known for running hit pieces against Americans who have a different political opinion than them , claims Elon Musk exposed his genitals to a Space X flight attendant who was giving him a massage. He also allegedly offered to buy her a horse. No complaint was made, though the alleged left her job with a $250k severance. This is according to a single anonymous friend of the alleged girl. Musk denied the claims and says the “source” is an ultra-radical leftist. Did I mention the story dropped two days after he announced he’s voting GOP?
Now that you have the backstory, here come (pause) the penis jokes. Chad Hurley, co-founder and former CEO of YouTube, made reference to the horse and the massage with a crack about a “happy ending.” If you are unaware of that expression, that’s why God created the Urban Dictionary . Musk […]
Read the whole story at www.louderwithcrowder.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker