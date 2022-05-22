Two days after Elon Musk announced he would be voting Republican, a left-wing tabloid published a story accusing him of sexual harassment. Musk vehemently denied the claims . Now he’s laughing them off with entendres and euphemisms about his wiener. If penis puns are your thing, you clicked the right link!

Left-wing tabloid Business Insider, known for running hit pieces against Americans who have a different political opinion than them , claims Elon Musk exposed his genitals to a Space X flight attendant who was giving him a massage. He also allegedly offered to buy her a horse. No complaint was made, though the alleged left her job with a $250k severance. This is according to a single anonymous friend of the alleged girl. Musk denied the claims and says the “source” is an ultra-radical leftist. Did I mention the story dropped two days after he announced he’s voting GOP?

Now that you have the backstory, here come (pause) the penis jokes. Chad Hurley, co-founder and former CEO of YouTube, made reference to the horse and the massage with a crack about a “happy ending.” If you are unaware of that expression, that’s why God created the Urban Dictionary . Musk […]