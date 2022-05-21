The applications tendered by Sweden and Finland to join NATO form a narrow point of focus that has transfixed the world’s attention. The applications are the latest attempts at a steadily-continuing encroachment over the past three decades, since the official dissolution of the Soviet Union back in 1992. Should Ukraine join NATO, it would serve as the coup de grace, marking the crossing of a line that Russia has spelled out in no uncertain terms.

On December 20, 2021, Maria Zakharova, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, warned that the admission of Ukraine into NATO’s ranks was “unacceptable” and that Russia was concerned about NATO closing in on its borders. Others have said it would lead to war.

As can be seen on any map that documents the growth of NATO, it has expanded dramatically. Many nations that were once either satellite states, such as Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, or in the Warsaw Pact Bloc, such as Poland and Romania, are now an active part of NATO. Skeptics dismiss such facts as not being “valid” reasons for Russia to invade Ukraine.

Perhaps the picture is “incomplete” for them.

Let’s fill in some of the blanks.

Just prior to the Soviet Union’s breakup, a meeting occurred between the U.S. Secretary of State James Baker and Mikhail Gorbachev in Moscow. Here is an excerpt from that meeting, in Baker’s words. Please take note of the highlighted part of the last sentence:

“We understand that not only for the Soviet Union but for other European countries as well it is important to have guarantees that if the United States keeps its presence in Germany within the framework of NATO, not an inch of NATO’s present military jurisdiction will spread in an eastern direction.”

Clearly, George H.W. Bush and all subsequent presidential administrations did not adhere to the promises made…repeatedly…to Gorbachev and the Soviets. Since the Cold War ended, these Eastern European nations joined NATO on these dates:

1999 Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland

2004 Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia

2009 Albania, Croatia

2017 Montenegro

2020 North Macedonia

Fourteen nations in all, and all of them either functioning within the Warsaw Pact or aligned with it. In 1990 (as referenced above) and 1991, repeated assurances were given by the United States that no NATO enlargement would occur. Now look at those countries on the map, and it’s easy to see the point:

The assurances were lies, and the encroachment was incremental and intentional.

The Western Consumer-Marketing “model,” if successful, would have ruined Russia and exploited its natural resources, as the corporations were intent on doing. For almost a decade, they ran rampant, until Putin, a hardline KGB officer and operative, took the reins. Nationalizing all of the big industries, he handed them off to trusted insiders, creating a new oligarchy. Simultaneously, he inserted communist party leaders into ministerial positions in his cabinet and government.

Dividing the power between the oligarchs and party hardliners, he insisted that neither crossed over into the domain of the other. With himself as the “head,” in essence, he created a three-part system of rule over Russia, leaving himself as the sole arbiter with any disputes arising.

The Soviet Union never fell: it merely changed its face and form.

Let’s dig deeper. Viktor Yanukovych served as Ukraine’s president from 2010 until 2014 when he was ousted in a coup d’état by Maidan revolutionaries. Maidan was financed and influenced by none other than George Soros through his NGO, the International Renaissance Foundation (IRF). Soros met with then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt to outline plans for Ukraine’s “transition.”

The coup was orchestrated with behind-the-scenes assistance by Hilary Clinton and Victoria Nuland. Yanukovych fled to Moscow, and shortly thereafter, Artseniy Yatsenuk was installed by the Obama administration. Russia took Crimea in 2014. The reason: Sevastopol. This port city is the naval base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, and Russia was not going to allow Ukraine to have it when the “lease” for it expired.

Readers, let there be no misconceptions here.

While not condoning Russia’s invasion, I understand it completely, meaning the reasons behind it. After World War II, the Nazis were removed from positions of power. Not so in the Soviet Union. As outlined, the oligarchy changed hands, as did the most prominent leaders, but the structure remained intact under the guise of democracy. Now it is one step away from being the USSR again.

For deeper clarification on this, I highly recommend reading any of the works of J. R. Nyquist, especially The Origins of the Fourth World War, as well as the book The Colder War by Marin Katusa. You’ll be amazed at what you find.

The Soviet Union lost 20 million people in World War II. Ukraine had long been the gateway to the USSR, as well as being its “breadbasket,” producing the majority of its grains and agricultural staples. The fertile soil of Ukraine, coupled with its rich supplies of minerals and its access to the Black Sea, made it an area of vital economic importance to the Soviet Union.

In addition to the economic and agricultural factors mentioned, there are several immediate military problems Ukraine presents for Russia:

1. The Black Sea Fleet, as mentioned earlier, and the strategic location of Sevastopol in relation to the straits of the Bosphorus, controlled by Turkey (located at its city of Istanbul). This channel enables the Russian Fleet to enter the Mediterranean Sea.

2. Ukraine is flat: an entire nation that is practically a plain. The terrain leaves Russia (its immediate neighbor) vulnerable to an incursion by armored units and infantry.

3. Should Ukraine join NATO, the U.S. would certainly place nuclear missiles there.

4. Ukrainian factories produced ICBMs (Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles) for the USSR, and those factories (as well as its twenty-six known biological laboratory facilities) are capable of producing weapons for NATO, should Ukraine join it.

Try and picture things if the scenario was reversed.

Would the United States tolerate the Chinese or Russians placing military bases and nuclear missiles in Mexico and Canada? Back in the 1960s, the answer was a definitive “no,” as proven with the Cuban missile crisis, when President Kennedy told the Soviets to remove the missiles or the U.S. would go to war with them.

That was sixty years ago, and it’s doubtful whether the current administration would take such a stance. Kennedy was a Democrat, but he was more conservative than the (so-called) Republicans in office today. The country was different. It wasn’t morally defunct or teetering on the verge of bankruptcy.

The U.S. GDP was not dependent upon consumer spending for 80% of its economy. The United States had a sense of itself and a purpose.

Now, we have almost become what the Soviet Union was, in the seemingly inexorable “march toward globalism” and the “new world order” that the politicians are simply drooling to take us into. They want a compliant, obedient, servile citizenry with no morals or backbones to question the degradations visited upon them daily, along with the removal of their basic rights. Those rights, remember, were merely enumerated and written into the Constitution; they are our rights as one nation under God.

Is Russia “justified” in its actions?

I submit to you that there is no clear-cut right or wrong in this scenario because Russia’s actions were based on perception and (demonstrable) threats at its back door. Ukraine is another matter entirely, with complexities so vast that it will require another article. In this grand game, Ukraine is merely another “chess piece” to be used by the West in its ongoing attempt to create another vassal state, another compliant European nation in its repertoire. To what end, you may ask?

To an end-state of a global, one-world government: a complete surveillance state where every aspect of human life is under control.

George Orwell wrote of this in “1984”: “If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face – forever.”

Russia has thrown its conscripts, foreign fighters, and second to third-rate tanks into this invasion. The Russians are master chess players, and this has been their opening move. Their response to Finland and Sweden’s intentions to join NATO was simply to deploy nuclear Iskander missiles to the Finnish border. Turkey has denied their entry, and, more than the “Kurdish terrorist” excuse, this was probably due to its ongoing desire to not create conflicts with Russia.

Turkey learned valuable “lessons” when the Russians shot down one of its fighter aircraft during the “Arab Spring” revolutions against Bashar Assad’s-run Syria a few years ago.

Little did most people know that ISIS was stealing crude oil and shuttling it across the border by trucks, selling it to Turkey…the funds going right into the pockets of Erdogan and his brother. Do you see?

Yesterday, they funded terrorists, and today, they denounce them.

All a matter of perception. The perception of the State is always the “correct” one, and “two plus two sometimes equals five” if the State declares it to be so, to further paraphrase Orwell. Under the tips of that iceberg, we see many nations, all of them arrayed against Russia. As mentioned earlier, this piece does not “glorify” Russia, but it presents facts that are omitted or avoided by the mainstream media. Free human society is akin to the Titanic.

The “iceberg” is Globalism, an ominous tool that is being used to usher in a global totalitarian “government,” one that rules the entire world…forever.

All of the lies of the mainstream media that parrot the absurdities of the politicians are still not enough to obfuscate the truth. Gasoline prices? Why not simply put out an Executive Order placing a moratorium on all federal and state taxes at the gas pumps?

Ahh, but that just wouldn’t do, now, would it?

In the end, all of this could’ve been avoided with diplomacy. Such problems arise, however, when states are run by politicians and not by statesmen.

Russia believes in exercising a “first-strike” policy regarding nuclear missiles when they feel threatened. The most sickening part of the whole equation is that the fates and lives of billions will be decided by a few hundred maniacs who will escape the destruction as they hunker down inside of bunkers, stockpiled and supplied on your dime and mine, the faithful taxpayers.

Hopefully, it won’t come to that, but probability places us long past the tipping point.

Knowing the truth can enable you to make better decisions for yourself and your family. Understanding the causes of warfare is equally important to understanding the war itself. Do your research. Readers on this site are intelligent, informed, and they take the initiative for themselves and their families. That is the key: to be a self-sufficient, God-fearing nation that does the right thing in the face of adversity for itself and others. I offer you my personal truism:

Adversity doesn’t build character: it reveals it.

