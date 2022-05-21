TOO LITTLE TOO LATE? – According to a recent study from the American Enterprise Institute and the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College, schools that relied heavily on virtual instruction and masking to combat COVID-19 saw severe declines in enrollment over the past two years.
On the other hand, the study recognized that “districts that returned to in-person more quickly” witnessed far better rates of enrollment recovery. Of course, most of the contents of this study are not surprising to those who have been paying attention and following the science .
Parents and state representatives have been sounding the alarms over virtual instruction and the masking of children for up to 8 hours per day for years at this point. Arguing that the ramifications of COVID-19 lockdown procedures in schools could be more detrimental than the virus itself for students in the long run.
This study proves just that, reporting that districts with the most virtual classes churned a whopping 4.4% of their students. All while districts that focused more on in-class learning experiences only lost 1.1% of their students.
Notably, the losses for kindergarten and elementary populations were a lot higher – clocking in at 8.1% and 6.2%, respectively.
