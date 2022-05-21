A new paper published by Oxford University’s Center for Business Taxation discusses – and in the end supports – the idea of a special tax levied on those who decline to be “vaccinated” against “Covid19”.

The paper’s authors argue that a vaccine-related tax would be “justified” because “Taxes on behaviour that is considered undesirable are nothing new“.

And that even if the “vaccines” do cause serious harm to some people…

“some states do adopt policies that can lead to serious harm in exceptional cases when they consider that the benefits outweigh the costs“

Yes, you did read that right.

They go on to suggest all sorts of ways of correcting this “undesirable behaviour”, from straight taxation to tax credits for those who have been vaccinated, to vaccine mandates and compulsory Covid insurance for the unvaccinated (which is just another way of saying “taxation”).

Now, here is where we could – and normally would – break down the article paragraph by paragraph. We would dissect the arguments, include data they ignore, highlight logical fallacies…you know, the usual.

We’re not going to do that today. We could point out the infection-fatality ratio for Covid “cases” is minuscule. Or that the so-called “vaccines” don’t prevent either infection or transmission of the alleged new disease called “Covid19”.

We could launch into a legal argument on civil rights, the Nuremberg Code, and medical coercion. But we’re not going to do any of that. Because it’s been two years of this, and life is just too damn short. We’ve done it enough, the facts are all there for anyone who cares enough to find them.

Instead, we’re just going to quote the ‘About’ page of the Oxford Center for Business Taxation, with a bit of added emphasis…

The Centre for Business Taxation was formed in 2005 and was initially funded by substantial donations from a large number of members from the Hundred Group. A number of these companies and others continue to support the CBT. Donors during the year were AstraZeneca [and] GlaxoSmithKline Plc

To be clear, the Hundred Group is a lobbying group which works on behalf of the all the members of the FTSE100.

GlaxoSmithKline is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, and partnered with French giant Sanofi to produce a Covid vaccine which netted the companies billions in supply contracts, despite the fact it is yet to be approved for public use.

If you know anything at all about Covid, you don’t need us to tell you who AstraZeneca are. The CBT – and therefore the paper – are funded by big business and big pharma. Do we really need to add anything else?

Article cross-posted from Off-Guardian.