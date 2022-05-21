Elon Musk has started to become a beloved figure with conservatives for many reasons, but one of them is his penchant for speaking, in many ways, like former President Donald Trump.
The Tesla, Space X and Starlink CEO, who has made a successful bid to purchase Twitter, took to the platform yesterday to vow that he will be fighting accusations made against him and Tesla with “street fighter” attorneys.
The accusations have started to appear in the press coincidentally only after Musk made a successful bid to purchase twitter because, he said, he wanted to restore free speech, bashed the left for hnot wanting free speech for those they disagree with, shredded the Biden administration on a number of topics and vowed to vote Republican.
His company, Tesla, was removed from S&P 500 ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Index because “because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles” Reuters reported .
“Factors contributing to its departure from the index included Tesla’s lack of published details related to its low carbon strategy or business conduct codes, said Margaret Dorn, S&P Dow Jones Indices’ head of ESG indices for North America, in an interview.
“’You can’t just take a […]
Read the whole story at conservativebrief.com
