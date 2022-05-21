When Elon Musk was hit with #MeToo allegations shortly after declaring that he would be voting for Republicans, many chimed in to say that it was clearly a politically motivated attack. Twitter user Catturd had thoughts:
LOL … @elonmusk says he’s going to vote Republican for the first time. The next day a sexual misconduct allegation suddenly appears. Elon is learning just how evil the Left really is – but I have a feeling, he’s going to win.
LOL … @elonmusk says he's going to vote Republican for the first time.
The next day a sexual misconduct allegation suddenly appears.
Elon is learning just how evil the Left really is – but I have a feeling, he's going to win.
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 20, 2022
Musk replied, “They began brewing attacks of all kinds as soon as the Twitter acquisition was announced. In my 30 year career, including the entire MeToo era, there’s nothing to report, but, as soon as I say I intend to restore free speech to Twitter & vote Republican, suddenly there is …”
They began brewing attacks of all kinds as soon as the Twitter acquisition was announced.
In my 30 year career, including the entire MeToo era, there’s nothing to report, but, as soon as I say I intend to restore free speech to Twitter & vote Republican, suddenly there is …
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022
The next day, Donald Trump Jr. shared a meme with Musk inspired by a funny scene from the 2018 Coen brothers movie, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”:
Welcome to the club Elon. https://t.co/hNugLVNOEy pic.twitter.com/KBSC0CkZeu
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 21, 2022
Sometimes it’s best to just laugh at the left’s shenanigans.
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker