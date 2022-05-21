Image Credit: Westend61/Getty Images The monkeypox outbreak currently springing up in countries around the world appears to originate from a “lab strain”, a source at the European Centers For Disease Control reportedly revealed.

Independent investigator Dr. Benjamin Braddock claimed on Twitter that an unnamed source at the ECDC told him that preliminary analysis of the monkeypox found the virus came from a lab and may be related to the U.S’s biological research in Ukraine. “ECDC source tells me that the preliminary analysis of monkeypox indicates that it is ‘a third lab strain with unknown characteristics’ and that there is chatter about this being somehow related to Moscow’s charges against U.S. biological activities in Ukraine,” Braddock tweeted Saturday. ECDC source tells me that the preliminary analysis of monkeypox indicates that it is “a third lab strain with unknown characteristics” and that there is chatter about this being somehow related to Moscow’s charges against U.S. biological activities in Ukraine. — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) May 21, 2022 Additionally, a Russian-Chinese joint task force has reportedly launched an investigation into “where it originated, whether it is detectable in research conducted by the US in Ukraine, Georgia; whether there is a link to […]