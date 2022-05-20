To say the LGBTQIA+ supremacists are unhinged would be an understatement. Seemingly every day we get brand new examples of “misgendered” people going absolute berserk on their “abusers,” and a recent post by journalist Jonathan Choe from Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park is among the funniest.

The video confrontation was so odd, Australian picked it up so they could laugh at our woke woes. Watch:

GLOBAL PHENOMENON: My encounter with a far left abortion activist last weekend at Cal Anderson Park made it all the way to Australian airwaves.😂#Seattle continues to make global headlines.

I think the commentators can relate to my confusion.🤷🏽‍♂️🙃 #ViralVideo #Misgendered pic.twitter.com/tMH0OiwwlL — Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) May 20, 2022

After the man who claims to be a woman pointed out his pronouns, which he wore on his patch, Choe said, “I didn’t know that. Sorry sir… ma’am I mean, ma’am.”

Admittedly, I almost choked on my coffee at that point in the video.

While the world laughs, we’re faced with the reality that the most protected and elevated class of people in America are often the most heinous, dysfunctional, and outright loony. That’s not to say all members of the LGBTQIA+ community are completely insane, but the examples that make the news definitely point to a systemic failure within our nation. What ever happened to “you be you”?

Instead, we have the supremacy agenda sucking all of the air out of the room as government, corporate media, and Big Tech back their anti-science plays. Misgendering is not a crime, but the way American society is headed, it may soon become a death penalty by default.