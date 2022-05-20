Federal Judge Robert Summerhays temporarily blocked Joe Biden from ending Title 42 and opening the US border to a record flood of millions of new illegal aliens.
Summerhays was appointed by President Donald Trump in September 2018.
Title 42 was set to expire on Monday. Both Republicans and a few Democrats were concerned about opening the borders even further.
A record 234,000 migrant encounters were recorded in April — a new all-time record.
FOX News reported: A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending the Title 42 public health order on May 23 — stopping the administration from a move that had seen significant Republican and Democratic opposition amid fears it would exacerbate the border crisis. Judge Robert Summerhays , in the Western District of Louisiana, granted a preliminary injunction on the Biden administration’s plan to end the order on May 23. It was in response to a lawsuit by two dozen Republican states, led by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had announced in April that the order, which […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
