A US citizen and four Chinese intel officers were charged with acting as Chinese secret police to harass, stalk and spy on US residents critical to China.

“According to court documents, Wang Shujun, 73, of Queens, New York; Feng He, aka Boss He, of Guangdong; Jie Ji, of Qingdao; Ming Li, aka Elder Tang and Little Li, of Guangdong; and Keqing Lu aka Boss Lu, of Qingdao, allegedly participated in an espionage and transnational repression scheme in the United States and abroad.” the DOJ announced on Wednesday.

Recall, Shujun Wang was arrested in March and charged with acting as an agent of the PRC government, criminal use of means of identification and making materially false statements in connection with his participation in a transnational repression scheme orchestrated by the MSS.

He, Ji, Li and Lu remain at large, according to the feds.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: President Trump’s Endorsements Matter – Last Night 23-2-1 (TBD-Oz) – Overall 81 Wins, 3 Losses, 1 TBD (Oz)

“We will not tolerate efforts by the PRC or any authoritarian government to export repressive measures to our country,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “These charges demonstrate the Justice Department’s unwavering […]