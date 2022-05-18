<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last week, I made a terrible mistake. I reached out to several prominent conservatives and populists supporting one candidate or another in the Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary. I wanted to know if unity was possible after the election since this race has been more divisive than any primary this season.

After discussions with Greg Kelly, Jack Posobiec, Todd Starnes, and a handful of others, I reluctantly came to the conclusion that when the primary was over, we could reunite and move forward toward the midterm elections where we fight the real foes, the Democrats. I say “reluctantly” because that was never really how I felt. I’m not one who believes in the old saying, “vote conservative in the primary and vote Republican in the general.”

For years, I’ve said a RINO was just as bad as a Democrat. In many ways they’re worse because at least you know what you’re fighting with a Democrat. The lines are clear. With RINOs, you never know which side of a fight they’ll be on. I’ve mused about the whiplash induced in many conservatives over the years with people like Lindsey Graham who sometimes make sense and sometimes reveal their NeoCon agenda.

I concluded in my article that unity was possible for one reason and one reason only: I figured a conciliatory tone would allow me to get the message out to supporters of Dr. Mehmet Oz about his leftist and anti-American leanings. It was a “strategic” move and I’ve been very disappointed in myself ever since. That’s not my style. I take pride in shooting straight and aiming true. It didn’t feel natural to accept unity for the sake of strategizing when deep down I have no intention of ever supporting RINOs.

To my readers and listeners, I humbly and wholeheartedly apologize. I deceived myself into thinking I could reconcile with fellow conservatives who were supporting a globalist like Dr. Oz (or WEF-ally David McCormick, for that matter). By deceiving myself, that means I also deceived my readers, and for that I am truly sorry.

In reality, there is no way I could cheer for, support, or accept either Dr. Oz or McCormick in the Senate. Would they be better than the Democrat. Probably. Maybe. But we have spent so much time in recent years accepting the lesser-of-two-evils, and I’ve been done with that for a long time. I convinced myself I could do it after the Pennsylvania race, but now that it’s done I’m realizing I was being delusional.

Sean Hannity and others went completely nuclear on Kathy Bennette in the last week of the race. They spread lies about her in ways that one normally associates with unhinged leftists. If I thought I could reconcile with him, Ric Grenell, or any of the other Dr. Oz shills, I was wrong. Perhaps I never really thought that. Perhaps it was just wishful thinking. Frankly, I’m just not sure anymore. All I know is that I cannot and will not have unity with RINO-supporters.

Does that mean I’m ready to finally dump President Trump and seek another to lead the America First movement? At this point, I’m just not sure. He’s built up so much goodwill with his actions as President. Unlike Hannity and others, President Trump may deserve a pass. May. Then again, he’s still pushing the jabs. He’s still hiring the wrong people and backing the wrong candidates. He’s still participating in the very Swamp politics he swore to abolish.

No, I’m no ready to abandon him yet, but for the first time in over five years I have an open mind about the future of the America First movement. It’s the people of the movement who are important. The leaders will do what they will, but the true America First patriots are the epitome of the word “grassroots.” That is where the real strength that is necessary to preserve and rebuild our nation lies. I do still support President Trump, but that support hangs by a thread that can be broken by another more discerning America First patriot stepping up at any moment.

It’s always challenging to admit that we made a mistake, and my perspective on finding unity after the Pennsylvania primary was a huge one. I’m correcting it now, humbled and disappointed that I fell into that trap in the first place. I know that admitting that mistake and questioning my support for President Trump in the same article is certain to make some cut me off, but the truth is the truth. If I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing, I must be honest with myself which means being transparent with you all.

It is my sincere hope that we’re able to turn things around in America. The only people who have a chance of doing that are America First patriots which is one of the biggest reasons I’m so adamantly opposed to RINOs. My wife told me that I need to stop getting behind candidates. As I explained to her, I rarely fully support any one candidate, but I oppose RINOs aggressively. My support is contingent on an America First ideology and a willingness to fight the RINOs. I’m not looking for perfect candidates any more than I’m looking for unicorns. But a good America First candidate going up against a RINO helps me remain resolute even in light of imperfections.

Kathy Barnette wasn’t a perfect candidate. Some would say she wasn’t even a good candidate. But I supported her because Dr. Oz and McCormick do not hold America First perspectives and are directly affiliated with globalists. I’d rather lose with Barnette than win with a globalist. This is why I am reversing on the notion that reconciliation with RINO-shills is possible.

I’m not a fan of purity tests, but I’m a huge fan of discernment. If we stay true to God and follow our nationalistic beliefs through an America First ideology, we can focus on unifying true patriots. It’s not the “big tent” the GOP wants, nor is it the combining-of-forces to beat Democrats that the Republican Establishment has used against us for decades. It means we’ll support the best America First candidates possible. And if there are no good ones, we shouldn’t support anyone. That goes against Republican orthodoxy, but I don’t care. Republican orthodoxy gave us George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney.

For the first time ever, I’m going to debunk myself. Here’s what I’m embarrassed that I wrote a couple of days ago:

Populist pundit Jack Posobiec from Human Events believes we will be able to reconcile after the primary is done. He told me the focus needs to be on the midterm elections.

“Every primary is a hard-fought contest,” he said. “I hope that in the midst of this conservatives and America First populists will remember we all are on the same side, and to treat everyone fairly and truthfully. We all have a long road ahead to November.”

That is hopefully the sentiment we will all fall back on after the primary. As Democrats have proven over the past 16 months, they are an existential threat. As much as I oppose RINO globalist Dr. Oz, I’d still rather see him in the Senate than any Democrat. That didn’t used to be the case; a RINO was once just as bad as a Democrat in my book. But today, I may not like most of what Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, or Susan Collins do with their Senate seats, but at least all of them voted against the radical abortion bill last week. With the Senate as tight as it is, all it would have taken is one of them to have allowed abortion up until birth to be codified.

Just because Romney et al occasionally vote the right way on certain issues doesn’t mean we should support them in any way. The Swamp in general and the Republican Establishment in particular have conned many of us into thinking that centrist, milquetoast politicians are better than radical leftists. That’s not necessarily true. On individual votes, it can be beneficial but we cannot and must not base our support on singular votes. The damage done by people like Romney far outweighs their occasional benefits. They lead many Republican voters down the path of thinking bipartisanship and centrism works. Neither do. Perhaps they once did, but that ship sailed long ago if it ever existed at all.

We are deeply divided, which means those who push the GOP to the mushy middle are actually enabling those who turn into leftists based on separate triggering factors. We need to convince as many Americans as possible that a strong, America First ideology works for everyone. That cannot happen if we keep sending the Mitch McConnells and Dr. Oz’s of the world to Capitol Hill.

Does that mean we need to look at “fringe” candidates? In many ways, yes. There are plenty of people on the right who do not like Marjorie Taylor Greene or Matt Gaetz, for example. I don’t always agree with them myself. But at least I know their decisions come through an America First lens. They don’t get everything right, but there’s a difference between getting something wrong and being wrong. RINOs are wrong, even when they occasionally get something right.

I know this article probably doesn’t make sense to everyone. I don’t like writing or doing podcasts as emotional reactions to events, but if I always wait until I’m completely calm and thinking properly, I may never write at all. That’s the state of the nation right now. There seems to be a constant flow of events prompting emotional responses in those of us who pay attention the most.

The bottom line is this: When I thought I could reconcile with those in conservative media who backed RINO globalists, I was wrong. I deluded myself, and my punishment that I’m unfortunately sharing with you is this convoluted article asking for forgiveness. It is what it is. Feel free to lambaste me in the comments because I totally deserve it.