Conservative Congressman Jim Jordan has always had a way of making points that stick. It’s part of his massive success on Capitol Hill because his speaking skills combine emotion and facts in ways that few in Congress have mastered.
Today’s delivery about the left’s tendency to use intimidation in pretty much everything they do is the latest in a long line of excellent arguments made in committee. Watch:
It's about intimidation. pic.twitter.com/6Axf8HI7ih
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 18, 2022
It’s so true. When Democrats in Washington DC and leftists across the nation do not like an outcome, they don’t make valid arguments. They simply turn to intimidation, threats, cancel culture, and often outright violence.
The left’s arguments defending unrestricted abortion no longer stand in light of both moral and scientific understanding. As Jim Jordan noted, the leaked draft opinion on Roe v Wade is a win across the board.
“I hope the draft opinion is the final opinion because it’s a win for logic. It’s a win for the Constitution. Most importantly, it’s a win for the sanctity of human life. Finally, I hope the attempt to intimidate the court ends now.”
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker