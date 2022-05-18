Iran is just weeks from having enough fissile material to power a nuclear bomb, while simultaneously completing the deployment of 1000 new centrifuges which will allow the regime to enrich its own uranium at an increasing pace, Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz is warning.
The news Tuesday came as nuclear talks between Iran and world power, fueled by the United States and European Union have experienced an awkward pause as it appears the two sides are having trouble compromising.
“Iran continues to accumulate irreversible knowledge and experience in the development, research, production, and operation of advanced centrifuges,” Gantz said.
The centrifuges are to be used at a new underground facility in Natanz, around 200 miles south of Tehran, he said.
Iran has not been submitting to inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency, tasked with ensuring United Nations compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to prevent nuclear weapon development, Gantz said in a series of tweets.
Meanwhile, Iranian protesters are pouring out onto the streets in dozens of Iranian cities throughout the country for almost a week in what began as grievances over inflation and subsidy cuts and now has turned into a full-fledged political movement.Iranian protesters are chanting “Death to Supreme […]
