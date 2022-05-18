As Elon Musk’s current dispute with Twitter over the number of real accounts on the platform vs. spam continues, a recent expose from Project Veritas that showed employee discussing Twitter’s polarizing political culture, was also brought to the Tesla CEO’s attention.
With a three-word reply to a repost by journalist Benny Johnson, “Is this legit?” Musk brought the Project Veritas scoop to the attention of his 93.7 million followers.
Jon Levine of the New York Post pointed out to the billionaire that “the people who produced this video are currently banned from Twitter.” Project Veritas replied to Musk via Telegram saying, “you’re d*** right it is.” On Monday, Project Veritas published their undercover video scoop that showed Twitter senior engineer Siru Murugesan admitting on camera that the company culture is “commie as f***” and that the platform’s moderation policies are ideologically biased against right-wing accounts.
Murugesan also brought up that there were inflammatory reactions from far-left Twitter staffers who tried to protest Elon Musk’s involvement. The reaction on Twitter has been the trending hashtag “#TwitterExposed” since the news first broke. As for the senior engineer at the center of Monday’s story, he has since deleted his Twitter account.
Project Veritas also revealed […]
Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com
