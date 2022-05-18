New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that, among other measures she’ll be taking to fight white supremacy and domestic terrorism after the Buffalo supermarket shooting, she’ll also be working with the New York legislature to pass a microstamping mandate .

After laying out a range of moves she’ll be making to combat white supremacy and domestic terrorism (focusing on domestic terrorism, threat assessment, social media monitoring), she announced what she intends to do about the “weaponization of hate.”

She then held up a couple of .233/5.56 rounds to show the kind of ammunition the Buffalo killer used, then announced . . .

What we don’t have is a way to give each bullet a unique fingerprint. Microstamping allows police to trace bullets and casings back to gun that fired them. That’s just common sense. We’ll work with our legislature to get that done.

What the governor didn’t talk about is exactly how that will work. She didn’t mention the fact that microstamping doesn’t exist yet. She didn’t say that California enacted a microstamping mandate years ago and no gun maker has produced a working model yet .

Neither did she talk about how she sees a prospective microstamping law working in […]