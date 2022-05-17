Those of us who have been hoping Elon Musk would complete the deal to purchase Twitter are likely to be very disappointed soon unless Twitter pulls off a miracle.

Musk Tweeted in the early morning hours Tuesday:

20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does.

The reason I say they need a miracle is because I can assure you there are far more than 5% fake/spam accounts on Twitter. In my former life before political journalism, I owned a social media management company. We handled accounts for many businesses and had access to accurate insights that make me believe Musk’s concerns are legitimate. That was way back in 2017 (yes, the Trump presidency inspired me to sell my company and do journalism full-time because of all the fake news against him and us) and I can only assume it has gotten worse since then.

This would be a devastating blow to those who were hoping freer speech could be brought to the “digital town square,” especially if Musk decides to not only abandon the Twitter purchase but also the fight to help expand free speech across social media.

At this point, I’d put the deal at about a 10% chance of happening. Twitter would either have to accept a lower offer or Musk would have to be given a strong outside incentive to pursue it further. One thing is almost certain. Unless Twitter has some magic formula they can apply to their numbers, they’re not going to be able to convince him or anyone else they don’t have a huge fake/spam account problem.

Then again, this could all have been part of the “distraction plan.” I’ve been discussing it recently on shows and in articles that there seems to be a concerted effort by the powers-that-be to time out “bombshell” news to drop at the right moments to keep us, especially in conservative and alternative media, from focusing on real issues. Events such as the “confirmation” of Hunter Biden’s laptop, the SCOTUS leak, and possibly even the Musk-Twitter deal starting and subsequently ending were all fodder for journalists. Meanwhile, 2000 Mules is still getting buried, damning studies about vaccine inefficacy and adverse reactions are barely making it to the top of alternative news, and most are snoozing as the World Health Organization moves to take control through the Pandemic Treaty.

We’ll see how this all plays out, but I know the tingle in the back of my brain tells me none of this makes sense.

