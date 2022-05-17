Investigative reporter Christopher Rufo on Tuesday revealed the School District of Philadelphia encouraged teachers to attend a transgender conference on “kink,” “BDSM,” “trans sex,” “bigger dick energy,” and “banging beyond binaries.”
“The Mazzoni Center, which hosted the conference, received $5 million in taxpayer dollars last year and has worked with the school district on sex-health research and sexuality programs for students, and the district’s director of teacher leadership sits on Mazzoni’s board.” Christopher Rufo exclusively reported.
The conference took place in July 2021 and was supposed to be a way to “learn more about the issues facing the trans community.”
However, Christopher Rufo reveals the conference went far beyond that.
It is unclear how many teachers attended the child grooming conference. SCOOP: Last year, the School District of Philadelphia encouraged teachers to attend a transgender conference on “kink,” “BDSM,” “trans sex,” “bigger dick energy,” and “banging beyond binaries.” I’ve obtained exclusive videos from the conference that will shock you. � — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 17, 2022 The sexually explicit content was directed at minor children […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
