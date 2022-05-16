For years, we have complained that Big Tech in general and Twitter in particular are adamantly opposed to free speech, especially as it pertains to conservatives and Christians. We’ve been told repeatedly that it’s not true with CEOs from all the Big Tech companies testifying before the House and Senate in defense of their practices to oppose “hate speech.”

All the while, they claimed they supported free speech even as we showed evidence that they do not. Thanks to the good folks at Project Veritas, we can now definitively say that at least one Sr. Engineer at Twitter, Siru Murugesan, quietly backs our sentiment, albeit while not realizing he was being recorded. Oh, and they apparently hate the idea of Elon Musk buying the company for obvious reasons.

Watch:

According to Cindy Harper at Reclaim The Net:

Twitter senior engineer Siru Murugesan said that many Twitter employees have said, “this would be my last day if it happens,” – in reference to the Musk acquisition. Murugesan also said that employees fear for their jobs.

“Our jobs are at stake; he’s [Musk’s] a capitalist and we weren’t really operating as capitalists – more like very socialist,” Murugesan said, before adding, “we’re all like commie as fuck.”

“Twitter does not believe in free speech,” Murugesan said, when the topic of Elon Musk’s support of free speech came up.

“Twitter does not believe in this value [free speech] as a platform. Because it’s not conducive to a business,” Murugesan said. “If you wanna run a business – like, even Facebook or Instagram, they don’t want people bullying and harassing…”

Murugesan went on: “For example, like if you bully a transgender, the right thinks it’s okay; the left does not.”

Murugesan suggested that the political right are more tolerant of all speech, whereas the political left will leave the platform if Twitter doesn’t censor, meaning that it’s more beneficial to the platform to censor the right.

According to the release by Project Veritas:

Project Veritas published a new story on Monday night featuring footage of Twitter Senior Engineer, Siru Murugesan, discussing how employees at the tech company “hate” Elon Musk’s impending acquisition of Twitter among several other explosive soundbites.

Leaving no doubt to one of the primary sources of the rift between Musk and employees at Twitter, Murugesan at one point says: “Twitter does not believe in free speech… Elon believes in free speech.”

Murugesan: “Our jobs are at stake, he’s a capitalist and we weren’t really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist. Like we’re all like commie as f**k.”

Murugesan on attempts to prevent the Musk deal: “We did all we could to like revolt against it. A lot of employees were revolting against it.”

Murugesan on Twitter offering equal access to both parties: “I don’t know if two parties can truly coexist on one platform.”

Murugesan on how Twitter employees are dealing with the changes at Twitter: “They’re like, ‘this would be my last day if it happens…’ a lot has changed. Like, we’re stress eating a lot. Like, we’re all worried for our jobs.”

[NEW YORK – May 16, 2022] Project Veritas published explosive undercover footage on Monday night featuring one of Twitter’s senior engineers discussing the dynamics behind internal reactions to the acquisition of the tech company by business magnate, Elon Musk.

In the video, Twitter Sr. Engineer, Siru Murugesan, says many of his colleagues have voiced “this would be my last day if it happens,” referring to Musk’s high publicized intended purchase of Twitter. He also says employees at Twitter are “stress-eating” and “worried for our jobs.”

More significant than those soundbites are the reasons he says employees at Twitter feel this way.

“Our jobs are at stake; he’s a capitalist and we weren’t really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist,” Murugesan says before adding, “we’re all like commie as f**k.”

Murugesan also pointed to free speech being one of the core issues employees at Twitter have with its new likely owner, Elon Musk.

When asked about the difference between Twitter’s definition of free speech and Musk’s, the Sr. Engineer left no room for interpretation. “Twitter does not believe in free speech,” said Murugesan answering the undercover journalist.

Back in March, Musk said he was a “free speech absolutist” and clarified his comments further adding, “By free speech, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”

Murugesan also explained how Twitter employees did all they could to “revolt against” Musk’s takeover of the company.

“We did all we could to like revolt against it. A lot of employees were revolting against it, but at the end of the day, the board of directors have the say.”

He added that he thought the board “… acted on their best interests ‘cause they didn’t want to get sued…. they’re always looking out for themselves at the end of the day.”

At the time of this writing, Twitter has yet to respond to a request for comment.

