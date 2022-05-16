The godless pro-abortion mob was outside of Clarence Thomas’s neighborhood on Saturday night. Pro-abortion protesters with, “I’m a vagina voter,” and “Keep your religion out of my vagina” signs. Just left Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ development. Oddly enough, the HOA was not happy to see us and let us know through some subtle suggestions that we should stay on public land. (not pictured, the eight police cars waiting for us) #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/nPgGGVwmvl — FederalFelonMouse (she/her) (@LiteraryMouse) May 15, 2022 TRENDING: UPDATE: Church Shooting in Southern California; Four Critically Wounded, One Fatality; Police: One Person Detained, Weapon Recovered The protesters were chanting threats against Justice Thomas’s wife. We got some friendly honks, some mean looks, one “Get out of here!” and one “Get a job!” It’s Saturday, folks, we have the day off. #BansOffOurBodies #GinniThomasIsAnInsurrectionist pic.twitter.com/c6V2pkMzqt — FederalFelonMouse (she/her) (@LiteraryMouse) May 15, 2022 Hey hey! Ho ho! Clarence Thomas has got to go! #BansOffOurBodies #ClarenceThomasResign pic.twitter.com/EQgdH26Aaf — FederalFelonMouse (she/her) (@LiteraryMouse) May 15, 2022

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

