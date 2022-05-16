The realization is hitting home for many people that the crises now hitting the United States are not simply one-off events. The infant formula outage, rising fuel prices, supply chain collapse, authoritarian censorship and now a wave of mass shootings over the weekend — they all point to the systemic collapse of western society as a whole.

We are watching the downfall of western civilization as we know it.

The rule of law is dead. Elections are rigged. Free speech is disallowed and a criminally corrupt government now runs an actual Ministry of Truth “disinformation” board. “Science” is a total fraud and the medical system is a murder system. Most of the youth refuse to work, and real-world skills are practically non-existent among those under the age of 30. The education system is run by pedophiles and groomers, Hollywood has gone all-in with satanic programming of children and the US military, under the leadership of woketard Pentagon officials, has become a pathetic shadow of its former self.

On top of all that, the dollar is collapsing in real world value, even as it rises against other currencies (temporarily). The Fed is trapped in an inescapable economic collapse scenario, and the housing bubble is in the process of bursting. Our “president” is a dementia patient who was installed in a rigged election, and our news media — if you can even call them that — are journo-terrorists who parrot CIA lies and corporate disinformation to invoke race wars and covid panic while pushing depopulation vaccines that are designed to exterminate humanity.

None of this is going to get resolved through sanity and reason. It’s all headed for collapse. And when I say “collapse,” I mean the total collapse of western civilization as we know it. This includes the collapse of Western Europe, which is also run by retarded lunatics who are wholly incapable of functioning in any sort of rational way whatsoever.

Case in point: Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

After her country voted for wartime economic sanctions that prevent Russia from selling grain and food exports in euros or dollars, she now blames Russia for weaponizing the situation into a “grain war,” absurdly claiming that Russia is responsible for “brutal hunger.”

Does Baerbock have no memory that her own country blocked Russia from exporting grain, fertilizer and farming outputs? She’s part of the insane, irrational class of NATO “leaders” who have become cognitively retarded and incapable of functioning in any rational way whatseoever. They create huge problems for everyone, then they blame someone else for those very same problems they created.

The only rational, sane response in all this comes from Russia itself, where Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote, “Prices are rising due to sanctions imposed by the collective West under pressure from the United States. This is if we talk about the direct reason. Failure to understand this is a sign of either stupidity or deliberate misleading of the public.”

Zakharova is correct: NATO and the USA are stupid. Their leaders are beyond incompetent. They are lobotomized. To call them “retarded” would be giving them too much credit. They run around the world destroying everything in sight and then wonder why things are being destroyed. It’s like an infant with a flamethrower setting fire to the family house and then crying and screaming when combustible items catch fire and the smoke starts to burn the eyes.

But Baerbock isn’t the only retarded lunatic running western civilization into the ground. In the USA, we have Joe Biden, the “Resident-In-Chief” who keeps shutting down oil exploration and pipelines while blaming Putin for shocking fuel price inflation across America. Is the baby food shortage also Putin’s fault? Why is Biden shipping pallets of baby food to the border while America’s moms are screaming and crying, desperate for infant formula that’s been wiped out from store supplies?

Listen to my Situation Update podcast for today to get more details on European lunacy and total “leadership” incompetence:

Incompetent, cognitively retarded leaders are just one sign of the total FAILURE of western civilization

What we are watching is the systemic collapse of the West. There are no longer any leaders in sufficient positions of power to stave off the accelerating demise of the entire debt-based system. The food supply situation is only going to get worse, not better. Fuel prices are going to go higher, not lower. The dollar’s real value vs. food and commodities will continue to erode, not gain strength. (Oblivious financial analysts claim the dollar is “stronger” vs. other currencies, not realizing that all fiat currencies are losing value vs. real goods.)

The West has lost the ability to reason. Logic no longer applies to anything, not science, medicine, journalism, elections, etc. “Journalism” is now just parroting the lies of the corporations and deep state agenda-setters. “Elections” now simply means Democrats running vote-stuffing mules to achieve whatever number of faked votes is necessary to “win.” “Science” means rigging studies, censoring data and destroying the careers of scientific whistleblowers who dare to speak out and warn the world. “Medicine” is a process whereby hospitals and doctors gain financial wealth by murdering patients for profit. “Wall Street” is a Ponzi scheme propped up by seemingly endless money printing. The “gains” are ephemeral. Pension funds and retirement funds are ghosts, and they will collapse toward zero as the house of cards collapses.

Western countries like the USA manufacture almost nothing. We have virtually no domestic supply chain for steel, rare earth minerals, electronics or industrial chemicals and polymers. We are a nation that has abandoned industry and embraced “financialization,” which is the scam of creating make believe wealth by pretending to move numbers around on computer screens, creating derivatives and CDOs and “synthetic CDOs” and other incomprehensible financial instruments that ultimately produce nothing in the real world.

Meanwhile, as China is stockpiling grain in anticipation of a global food shortage — and India has just banned all exports of wheat in order to feed its own people — America continues to export corn, wheat, soy, millet and other agricultural products to China, helping make sure that China won’t starve even while America’s population faces mass famine this year (and next).

There is no longer anything resembling sanity or reason in America. The nation has lost its mind, and the oblivious masses are getting angry enough to start shooting each other with greater frequency. This should come as no surprise.

You are living in a “kill zone” of infant murder, insanity and violence

That’s why you’re going to see a lot more mass shootings in America throughout 2022 and 2023.

As I cover in this special report podcast, shootings are going to sharply increase for the foreseeable future as the wicked, destructive democrats drive people into starvation and desperation. It’s all by design, of course. The authoritarian Biden regime seeks to thrust America into chaos followed by martial law, and they need more shootings to justify their actions.

But never forget: Thanks to the Democrats, you are already living in a kill zone of mass murder, slaughter and death, all demonstrated by the Left’s love for infanticide and child murder via abortion factories. There is nothing more gleeful to a Democrat, it seems, than ripping the arms and legs off an unborn child, as they openly celebrate this demonic practice and claim it is their “right” to murder all the babies they want.

Meanwhile, the same Leftists screaming, “My body my choice!” demand that you be vaccinated or fired from your job and stripped of your right to exist in society. They don’t believe in choice at all. They believe in authoritarianism, genocide, baby murder and unending violence. The Democrats are now, after all, the party of war. They demand the mass killing of Russians and the mass censorship of conservatives, all in the name of “democracy” of course.

It’s all so damn sickening that it makes you wonder how long it can continue.

Hear my special report on shootings and America’s “kill zone” here:

