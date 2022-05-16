On Sunday, celebrated feminist and mega author JK Rowling pointed out how far-left activists often, instead of helping their own causes, wind up shooting themselves in the foot: “There is no conflict between women’s rights and our ideology. To prove it, we’ve dressed up as ninjas to block public access to a statue of a suffragette. We’re confident this has done wonders for our cause and definitely isn’t an unintentionally hilarious own goal,” tweeted Rowling with her trademark wit. Post Millennial editor-at-large Andy Ngo clarified that the black bloc-clad protesters were indeed Antifa: The individual in the video walks up to the people all dressed in black bloc and balaclavas, with only their eyes showing. They are a small number of protesters, and one of them unfurls a flag with the trans colors on it. They have thrown a mock noose around the statue, which is colored with the same color scheme. None of the protesters are willing to say even one word to the person holding the camera. The statue in question is a Emmeline Pankhurst, a famous suffragette and activist, who was born in Manchester in 1858 and was a founding member of the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU). We’re […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker