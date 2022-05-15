Numerous health organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and even governments aren’t done with COVID-19 as they continue to fight a virus that many have come to live with. But with the pandemic making companies like Pfizer billions and tech guru Bill Gates pushing the COVID-19 drug, it seems the government overreach might not be over as China descends into COVID-19 chaos, Gates discusses more jabs, and the World Health Organization continues to promote their outlandish ideas. Speaking about the relationship between the WHO and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, host Mark Dolan, as can be seen in the video below, ripped into the COVID-19 narrative, the government overreach, and the WHO. “The World Health Organization have teamed up with obese health expert Bill Gates, a billionaire tech guru with an unsettling passion for vaccines. This is a needle-wielding nerd who has penetrated more humans than Mick Jagger and Tom Jones put together. The Microsoft founder seems to be the go-to expert when it comes to pandemic control. He’s even written a book about it. Here it is, how to prevent the next pandemic.” Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Shows and Content, Go Premium Today MORE NEWS: Full Panic Mode: NBC Forced To Report […]

Read the whole story at www.redvoicemedia.com

