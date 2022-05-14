My family often begs me to end my boycott of Netflix. They want to watch some of the shows on there and they can’t because I’m a tyrant against wokeness. But their angst may be somewhat relieved soon as Donald Trump’s Truth Social, or more specifically the Trump Media and Technology Group, plan on launching TMTG+, a “non-woke” alternative to Netflix.

According to the Washington Examiner:

Tech projects have been streaming in for former President Donald Trump since his departure from office, and now his social media venture intends to introduce a Netflix alternative to compete in the streaming wars.

The Trump Media and Technology Group aims to offer “non-woke” entertainment via TMTG+, a new competitor to Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, according to TMTG’s company overview. The company posted two job offerings for TMTG+ on Wednesday, promising the streaming service “will be the home for a wide variety of non-scripted, scripted, and original content.”

“Trump Media & Technology Group’s Streaming Video On Demand service will be a ‘Big Tent’ platform offering broad-based entertainment rooted in free speech,” the job offers read. “In addition to the Social Media platform Truth Social, our SVOD platform TMTG+ will be the home for a wide variety of non-scripted, scripted, and original content.”

Generally speaking, I’m skeptical of new streaming services simply because the competition is so tight. CNN+ learned the hard way that people have too many subscriptions already so why would they pay for even more leftist indoctrination? But I’m actually bullish on this move simply because the Trump name is behind it. That’s not to say that everything with Trump’s name attached to it is a surefire win, but considering there really are no “non-woke” streaming entertainment options available today, this has a very good chance of working.

It will all depend on the rollout, technology, and price point. If they get those three things right, and it’s really not terribly hard to do so, then we should expect to see this blast-off. I’d certainly love to see that happen, as would my family.

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker