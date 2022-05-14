Let’s start with the most important question: What can we DO about the Pandemic Treaty? The monologue below by Neil Oliver is arguably his most important ever, and that’s saying a lot considering how many monologues he’s done about freedom throughout the era of Pandemic Panic Theater. Many would argue that the entirety of the mess that we’ve suffered through since the Wuhan bioweapon was unleashed in 2019 was to lead us like sheep to the Pandemic Treaty slaughter.

So, what can we do? I wish I could offer some creative advice or lead a revolution that puts this to an end, but I just don’t see that happening without first handling the three basic steps necessary to fight back. First and foremost, we must pray. Just as Daniel and others prayed for their nations and were answered by God, so too must we plead with our Creator to have mercy on us if it is His will.

Second, we must make people aware. There have been so many conspiracies popping up in recent months that have caused “existential threat fatigue,” prompting complacency and frustration in some who normally would join the fight. But this is it. This is the big one. This is one of the necessary steps for The Great Reset to be realized by the globalist elites. The New World Order will have a direct path to control if the Pandemic Treaty comes to pass.

Lastly, we must do what we can to prepare ourselves and our families. That’s not just a generic call to “run for the hills!” It behooves us all if there are fewer Americans beholden to government and as independent as possible. Considering that food, famine, pestilence, and chaos are the tools that will most likely be used by the globalist elites when they try to subjugate Americans, we need to get ourselves prepared.

I have and will continue to recommend three ways to start doing this. I hand-picked certain sponsors for the very threat we face. My Patriot Supply has the survival gear Americans need. Our Gold Guy offers PHYSICAL precious metals shipped discreetly to your home. Prepper Organics has the organic freeze-dried meat we all need ahead of the food shortages that are coming. There are plenty of other things we need to do to prepare, but these three are great places to start.

As Oliver noted in his monologue below, none of us have seen anything like this in our lifetimes. Globalism has become bold, and that should truly concern us since that means they feel they are no longer relegated to operating from the shadows. The upcoming Davos meeting is perfectly timed to coincide with the Pandemic Treaty. The two events are tied at the hip.

We need everyone who has the will to fight to step up and start spreading the word. We will not be able to subvert their evil plans if only a few of us are ringing the alarm bells. If I have to devote several articles and every podcast I do to this topic going forward, so be it. We need the truth to be shared. According to Sundance from The Conservative Treehouse:

Neil Oliver: W.H.O Assembles Pandemic Treaty to Control Global Human Parasites

Comrade dissidents, in his weekly monologue Neil Oliver draws attention to the World Health Organization (WHO) effort to assemble the Global Pandemic Response Treaty, a collective pact with the industrious mission to control the threat of human parasites.

As Oliver notes, the objective of the W.H.O. mission is to coordinate a whole-of-planet approach, by giving instructions to all governmental signatories for how to best manage the problematic behavior of free-range citizens. People are the dangerous carbon they seek to mitigate.

Here’s the video:

Here’s the transcript:

Anyone remember voting for the World Health Organisation to take control of our lives? No? Me, neither.

And yet here we are, teetering on the brink of joining most of the countries of the world in surrendering our national sovereignty under the terms of a proposed new pandemic treaty.

Once British ink is dry on the necessary paperwork, we and most of the rest of the billions living on planet earth will, in the event of another pandemic, take our instructions not from politicians we actually voted for – and could, hypothetically at least, have the option of getting rid of – but from the unelected, faceless, bureaucrats of the WHO.

This is no conspiracy theory, by the way. No tin hats required. This is real, and happening now. And a whole lot of people would rather you weren’t paying attention.

The WHO is a fabulously wealthy offshoot of the United Nations. It has its head office in Geneva and is presently headed by Ethiopian-born Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Know much about him?

No, nor me. He and it are funded by 194 member states and also by donations from private entities. As things stand, most of its money comes from the United States, from Communist China and from computer salesman and international man of mystery Bill Gates.

Let us remember that for the past two years, the WHO has loudly celebrated the approach taken by China to the handling of Covid-19.

Even now, as tens or perhaps hundreds of millions of Chinese citizens remain locked in their homes in scores of cities across that country … and after unknown numbers have died in those circumstances, including some who committed suicide by leaping to their deaths from their tower block imprisonment … the WHO continues to applaud the tactics of the Chinese Communist Party that is its benefactor.

For his own part Bill Gates, who struggles even to control viruses in the software sold by Microsoft, is on record admiring the Draconian approach taken by Australia – to the extent that he has said that in his opinion the world would have had greater success in eliminating the disease – the one that more than likely leaked from a lab in China – if only more nations had followed the Australian model, locked everyone down and sought Zero Covid.

Now we in Great Britain – without so much as a by your leave from our leaders – and along with around 95 per cent of the world’s population – must contemplate a future in which decisions about what we will be ordered – ordered – to do in the face of another pandemic will be taken by the unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats of the Chinese Communist Party-worshipping WHO, under the unseemly influence of a tech billionaire with no more qualifications in the fields of medicine and disease control than I have.

It is worth remembering that President Donald Trump insisted on divorce from the WHO – on the grounds that it was too close to China, only for President Biden to remarry them again in 2021. All of that is history, however. In a matter of days, the World Health Assembly will meet in Geneva for a vote on the treaty. The target date for final ratification is in May 2024, but by then the power grab will have long been completed.

Amendments written into the proposed treaty by the re-enamoured Biden administration will see 194 nations cede sovereignty over national health care decisions to the WHO. The WHO would thereby have decision-making power over and above our own government – and every other government.

Consider this – when you watch footage of the 26 million people of Shanghai locked down in their homes, their cats and dogs beaten to death in the street … the WHO would, by the terms of the new treaty, have the power to impose the same on cities here. Know too, that under the terms of the treaty, the WHO does not – does not – have to show any data to legitimise its conclusions or decisions.

It is also worth knowing, to say the least, that it would be up to the WHO to define what the next pandemic is. Seeing how things are going, I would hardly be surprised to hear about a pandemic of obesity, or of heart attacks – followed by the lockdowns and other restrictions to deal with same.

No doubt lockdowns to fix the climate can’t be far away either. In the case of climate, the WHO might draw the conclusion that we, the human species, are the virus. Who knows what they might conclude and decide then.

Be in no doubt – this so-called pandemic treaty is the single, greatest global power grab that any of us has seen in our lifetime. It is nothing less than the groundwork, the laying of deep foundations for global governance through the WHO.

Many of those opposed to the treaty – and there is an online petition here in the UK seeking to demand that the matter be discussed in parliament – have pointed to the, shall we say, compromised position of the WHO itself. Much has been made of the notion that a fish rots from the head. Back in 2017, Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe was appointed as a good will ambassador of the WHO, by Tedros, and only dropped after shrieks of outrage from those who pointed out that Mugabe might have been a controversial choice of poster boy for an organisation notionally committed to the wellbeing of living people. A glance at the 34-member Executive Board of the WHO reveals seats occupied by such human rights luminaries as Syria and East Timor, among others.

And remember all the time the links the WHO has with Communist China – a state with more human rights abuses under its belt than any decent human being might want to contemplate. And that’s before we get to the looming presence of the world’s fourth richest man, the one and only Bill Gates, and his Foundation, whose commitment to mass vaccination is unsurpassed.

As far as I am concerned, the whole thing stinks – like the aforementioned dead fish. The approach taken to Covid by the Chinese Government and endorsed by the WHO was never about health, I say, and always about control.

Just as there is more than one way to skin a cat – one beaten to death in a Shanghai street by a man in a hazmat suit armed with a stick, perhaps – so there is more than one way to seek to impose undemocratic, authoritarian control upon a population.

Just as for instance, a government desiring such control might try frightening the living daylights out of its people, telling them that if they don’t take their medicine – medicine that Big Pharma knows in advance might kill or maim some of them – that they won’t be able to travel, leave the country, go to work, or the pub, or the cinema, or to school.

A government or indeed any unelected body seeking total control might tell its people that unless they do what they are told they won’t ever be getting back to anything even resembling their old normal lives. That is not how you protect people from a pandemic. That is how you exploit and manipulate the very notion of a pandemic in order to seize and retain control.

And then, while they’re either still terrified, or just plain exhausted and demoralised by the whole damned experience, why not slip through all manner of new legislation shaped to mop up the dregs of whatever old fashioned freedoms and rights remain behind?

I am, even by my own estimate, the unlikeliest of rebels.

All I know is that I have, for a period now measurable in years, been opposed to those in power here, and also all but a handful of those vying to replace them. For the longest time I have cared not a jot what those jokers try and tell me to do. The evidence coming out now, about lockdown harms, about vaccine harms, tells me I was right to follow my own path. In short, I have had enough of the lot of them. They do not speak for me or in any way matter to me.

If this pandemic treaty comes to pass, I will disregard it. I will ignore any future lockdown ordained by any power. I will take no mandated vaccine, not while I have breath in my body.

The WHO and all its little wizards can take a running jump. The men in suits can sign whatever treaties they want. I don’t care. Not one of them – not Johnson, Trudeau, Macron and the rest – has the stomach for the wet-work that would be required to put their authoritarian plans into action.

We owe it to ourselves. Perhaps we even owe it to them – to tell them that they are living in a fantasy world of their own creation and that we want none of it.

Let them have the gall to seek to sign away our freedoms in such a high-handed manner, this month, or in 2024. I for one am not playing along.

As Patrick MacGoohan’s character said in The Prisoner – I am not a number, I am a free man.