The relative mildness of the Omicron variant has caused some of the recent Covid hype to relax a bit, which means the growing voices of doubt over the safety of the vaccines that so many people received are not being heard – and some of these concerns are coming from unlikely sources.

Of course, some medical experts, certain journalists and concerned citizens have long been sounding alarm bells over these jabs, whether it’s everyday people using logic to question the wisdom of the vaccines or those with formal training explaining exactly why the vaccines could backfire. But increasingly, those who originally came out in favor of the vaccines are starting to change their tune as they lose loved ones under mysterious circumstances.

This was recently the case for UK journalist Ramsha Afridi, whose work has been published in the Telegraph and the Daily Express. Afridi wrote an article in December for RT entitled “Anti-vaxxers have made me lose faith in the political right”. The article discussed how she felt “there are too many conservatives lacking any sense of rationality when it comes to vaccines, as anti-vaxx disinformation continues to have too much influence over some commentators.”

However, she now sees the situation a bit differently. On May 6, she tweeted: “I’m vaccinated, but far too many people I know are complaining about side effects from the vaccine. Also, just an hour ago, my perfectly healthy, 30 year old friend collapsed and died of a heart attack.” She then used some colorful language to ask what is going on.

“Honestly, everyone knows I’ve been pro vaccine and even encouraged people to get vaxxed but at this point, I will stop,” she continued, before suggesting that people perform a cost-benefit analysis when deciding the get the vaccine.

She went on to mention a friend who got tinnitus so bad after the jab that she had to quit her job, while others have reported inconsistent periods and another person she knows had chest pains so bad that she needed to call an ambulance.

She added: “It’s reasonable that there needs to be an inquiry into the side effects.”

“Honest question: before Covid, was it normal to hear of numerous people dying of heart attacks the way we do now?

“And please don’t tell me that young people having heart attacks is “normal”.”

FDA quietly changes guidance on Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to blood clots

It’s not just journalists who are changing their tune, however. Even the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is now quietly admitting that Covid-19 vaccines can cause blood clots and changing its guidance on one popular vaccine.

A recent FDA news release states that the Johnson & Johnson jab now has limited authorized use in people aged 18 and older because of the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS, which is described as “a syndrome of rare and potentially life-threatening blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets with onset of symptoms approximately one to two weeks following administration.”

As more people experience firsthand – or know someone who has experienced – vaccine injuries, hesitance is growing when it comes to getting boosters, particularly a second round of boosters. Many people who had no qualms about getting initial doses of the vaccines when they first rolled out are far less eager to get boosters, especially as it becomes increasingly obvious they are not stopping people from getting infected.

Even experts are growing increasingly wary. The director of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Immunization Research, Dr. Anna Durbin, admitted to ABC News earlier this spring: “There are very few, if any, people who, in my opinion require a fourth dose.”

The news outlet conceded that many experts do not believe there is sufficient evidence to justify a fourth dose, even among older people.

Although these may feel like positive developments, it won’t be surprising to see yet another push in the mainstream media and social media to silence or ostracize those who express reservations about boosters or share stories about injuries in order to protect their Big Pharma sponsors’ profits.

