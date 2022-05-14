Cable news personality and President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci admitted this week that he has “flip-flopped” on COVID policy, but argued that “it’s a good thing” and “the general public doesn’t fully understand that.”

Fauci made the comments during an interview with Detroit news outlet Local 4.

“You’ve basically been accused of flip-flopping on your positions. Can you clarify why some of those nuanced opinions are really important?” Fauci was asked.

“Yeah, what I can say, it’s a good thing,” Fauci insisted. “I have flip-flopped and the reason is because science and the evolution of this outbreak changes.” FAUCI: “Yeah, what I can say, it’s a good thing I have flip-flopped.” pic.twitter.com/XY4u5UOIKM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 13, 2022 “If you are being true to the facts and true to the data, you’re going to have to change,” Fauci continued. “That’s not flip-flopping, that’s getting moving along with the science the way this outbreak is moving along. And it’s understandable how the general public doesn’t fully understand that.”

During an appearance on Fox News, Fauci clarified earlier statements he made after a judge struck down the divisive CDC mask mandate for transportation including airplanes. At the time, Fauci said he […]