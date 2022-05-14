Of all the things that could stop Elon Musk from buying Twitter, spambots may be the culprit from either direction. Musk noted yesterday that he had put the deal on hold until he could determine the percentage of Twitter accounts that were spam/fake. Now, Twitter legal is striking back with a complaint of their own.

Musk Tweeted that his team was taking samplings of 100 accounts to determine the percentage. When asked, he later revealed that the number selected to make the determination was based on the criteria Twitter itself uses. According to Twitter legal, that’s information he shouldn’t have leaked, information that is protected by their Non-Disclosure Agreement.

I could be information they use to backtrack on the deal.

Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100! This actually happened. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

Yesterday: “Any sensible random sampling process is fine. If many people independently get similar results for % of fake/spam/duplicate accounts, that will be telling. I picked 100 as the sample size number, because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate.”

Today: “Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100! This actually happened.”

If the deal falls through, leftists will rejoice that their side of the political aisle will still maintain total control over the “digital town square” of the internet. Meanwhile, conservatives will lament that the best chance of ever seeing Twitter embrace free speech in a fair and balanced format will have evaporated.

Conspiracy Note: I would be remiss to not mention a conspiracy theory that I started spreading a couple of weeks ago that predicted if the deal falls through for some silly reason, then it would be because there never really was a deal in the first place. In that scenario, all of this was theater for the sake of distracting people, particularly concerned patriots, away from various topics of true importance like the Pandemic Treaty, an abundance of news further demonstrating the fatal risks from the jabs, and the New World Order’s plans in Ukraine and across the globe.

When I first broached the theory, I put its chances at around 3%. The reason for my low confidence is that at the time, Musk seemed sincerely interested in making this deal go through. With this new development, I’m willing to bump up to a 5% chance. It’s still far-fetched as it seems unlikely a breeched NDA or a known spam account problem would derail it all.

But hey, one never knows in today’s crazy world.