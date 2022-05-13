Elon Musk is in the process of possibly buying Twitter, but new developments have brought into question whether the purchase will happen. CHECK OUT TRISH REGAN’S PODCAST HERE. Elon Musk tweeted that the deal was in peril because of the number of fake accounts. Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users https://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022 Many reacted in panic to the deal, but Musk apparently tried to put their fears at ease. Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users https://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022 These are the latest in a series of tweets from Musk that have shaken the company, which has seen its stock price fall today. Breaking: Two senior executives departing Twitter. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has some new thoughts on the #MSM �� https://t.co/4feuaTWjBq — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) May 12, 2022 Meanwhile, Musk has stirred up controversy for his latest take on President Joe Biden. Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less […]

Read the whole story at trishintel.com

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker