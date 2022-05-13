Untitled design – 2022-05-13T141408.819 Sponsored Ad Last fall, parents organized en masse to protest the closure of public schools, asinine masking rules that kept kids in bogus cloth masks for eight hours a day, and other detrimental COVID school policies that were harming their children and their educational process. Videos emerged of protests at local school boards across the country as the parents went to bat—petitioning their government for the best use of their tax dollars. These protests were very appropriate and an essential function of democracy. Rather than burning down random, private businesses (as we saw in the Black Lives Matter protests), these parents took their complaints directly to the source. Remember, school boards are elected positions that oversee millions of dollars per year and whose policies have a greater impact on families and their educational outcomes than virtually any other position. But you know who had a problem with that? The US government. A scandalous story emerged last year that revealed a letter from the National School Boards Association (NBSA) petitioning the Biden administration to intervene in these protests, comparing the parents participating in them to “domestic terrorists.” A mere five days later, the Department of Justice went to […]

