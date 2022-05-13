Former presidential candidate and Tea Party star Michele Bachmann is warning that the Biden administration is stealthily maneuvering to cede U.S. health care sovereignty to the United Nations World Health Organization and “create a platform for global governance.” The Biden administration will propose amendments to the International Health Regulations treaty via the World Health Assembly when the WHO’s international policy-setting forum convenes May 22 to 28. Bachmann told “Just the News, Not Noise” on Thursday the Biden proposal “would effectively cede United States sovereign authority over our health care decisions to the World Health Organization director general,” a position currently held by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Tedros “made almost every possible wrong call that he could make during the pandemic,” said Bachmann, Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University and a former Republican member of Congress from Minnesota. Tedros publically praised China for its early response to COVID. The WHO director general has been accused of being “bought” by China, and in May 2020, then-President Donald Trump wrote a letter to Tedros sharply rebuking his organization’s “alarming lack of independence from China.” The Department of Health and Human Services will only hear public comment on the amendments Friday, May 13 from 10 […]

