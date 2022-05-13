Editor’s Note: From time to time, we’re told that our content is “fringe” and should not be taken seriously. We often republish articles with permission and attribution that do come from alternative media sources, and oftentimes I do not completely agree with what is said. If I wanted to have a news site that only posted what I agreed with 100%, it would only be me writing there. I choose to publish views that may border on “fringe” but that have important messages American patriots need to read. The article below by Neenah Payne falls into that category. Enjoy!

The Diabolical Plan of The World Health Organization

“After two years of psychological warfare tormenting the global population under the guise of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more critically-thinking Americans are beginning to awaken to the realization that the Corona panic is a scam. That’s the good news. Many have successfully put the puzzle pieces together and clearly see that the pandemic was a carefully orchestrated, masterfully executed series of events that are part of a much bigger plan – to usher in unprecedented control over humanity.

The bad news is that despite the mounting evidence supporting the validity of the above statements, many people remain under the spell of government propaganda and dismiss such claims as far-fetched conspiracy theories. However, a recently released video provides indisputable evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic was planned and part of an evil agenda.

WHO has planned for 10 years of infectious diseases, from 2020 to 2030

On May 4th, 2022, Stopworldcontrol.com released a powerful video titled The Plan that puts the spotlight on the perpetrators. The video provides irrefutable proof that “Covid-19 is a false pandemic created for political purposes.” A Dutch virologist from the World Health Organization (WHO) shamelessly admits that “Yes, this has been in the WHO’s ten-year plan for some time. That plan says that there will be a major infectious disease crisis. Well, this was year one.”

Watch The Plan now (below) … it’s 30 minutes that will forever change your perspective about what’s going on here:

PLANNED: Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 test kits were distributed worldwide years before the pandemic

According to the official narrative, the COVID-19 virus outbreak appeared unexpectedly at the end of 2019. First, we were told SARS-CoV-2 was transferred to humans from infected bats from a nearby wet market. Then the story changed, and the Wuhan-based biological lab became the accepted source of origin. But, most importantly, officials told us that the outbreak was a complete surprise.

In September 2020, data surfaced showing that in 2017 and 2018, countries – including the United States – imported hundreds of millions of COVID-19 test kits. The damning information was published on the World Integrated Trade Solution’s (WITS) website. Shortly after this information went viral on social media, the WITS tried to cover up this data, but the proof can still be found on the web archive (see link below).

Think about it. Why would the US import 2,627,050 COVID-19 test kits in 2017 unless it is to prepare for a planned outbreak?

Fauci, Bill and Melinda Gates predicted global pandemic years before 2019

Many other strange events occurred in the years leading up to 2019, proving the outbreak was planned long before the WHO announced it to the world. Here are some of the most notable ones:

In 2017, Anthony Fauci predicted with a high degree of certainty that a surprise outbreak of an infectious disease would happen during President Trump’s first term

In 2018, Bill Gates announced that a global pandemic would likely occur during the next decade

Months before the outbreak, Bill Gates organized Event 201 – a coronavirus pandemic exercise

In September 2019, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board released a report stressing the need to be prepared for a coronavirus outbreak

The 2012 Summer Olympics opening show played out a coronavirus pandemic

The 2010 document titled Scenario for the Future, published by the Rockefeller Foundation described the 2020 pandemic in shocking detail

Coincidence? Hardly so. It is not hard to see that we have been lied to. But, even worse than that, we may have been programmed well in advance to accept the current events.

Movies, cartoons depicted global coronavirus pandemic years before COVID-19

Not so coincidentally, in the past few years, several movies and TV series have portrayed a global coronavirus outbreak with striking similarities to what we are going through today. Interestingly, in the film, Dead Plague, hydroxychloroquine was the cure, and in the film Contagion, social distancing, face masks, and lockdowns were used to slow the global spread of the virus. One must wonder … is this by design? Could this be predictive programming?

According to an article published by Ohio State University, predictive programming is “a theory that the government or other higher-ups are using fictional movies or books as a mass mind control tool to make the population more accepting of planned future events.”

What do you think? Did the government use predictive programming to increase our acceptance of the COVID-19 pandemic mitigation measures?

It’s time to stand up to tyranny. Here is what you can do

Thousands of courageous doctors and lawyers around the world have joined the freedom movement that is spreading like wildfire across the globe, exposing the “greatest crime in history.” But time is running out. We must all do our part. Download the documents referenced in the video on the stopworldcontrol.com website and share them far and wide. Be sure to include a link to this article and help your friends and family learn the facts they will never hear from mainstream media channels.

Inaction is no longer an option. Together we can stop the Orwellian future from becoming our reality.”

The John Birch Society issued the following urgent alert on May 10:

“The World Health Assembly will vote on the U.S.’s amendments to the WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHR) when it convenes on May 22-28. These amendments, like the proposed pandemic treaty, will vastly expand the WHO’s power and could be used by the CDC to justify detaining American citizens. Contact your state legislators and urge them to nullify these dangerous amendments!

The World Health Organization (WHO) is negotiating a global pandemic treaty and considering dangerous amendments to its International Health Regulations (IHR) — these will further enable Covid medical tyranny while amounting to yet another step toward a one-world government. State governments can and should nullify these tyrannical schemes.

On December 1, 2021, the World Health Assembly agreed to begin “a global process to draft and negotiate” an agreement “to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.” Although we don’t know the specific details of this proposed treaty, it no doubt threatens our God-given freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

Any “pandemic treaty” is a threat for the following reasons:

It will further erode U.S. national sovereignty, giving foreign bureaucrats greater control over domestic policy. It would also amount to yet another step toward a tyrannical one-world government.

It will further expand the WHO’s ability to dictate health policy worldwide, making it easier for the Deep State to impose its tyrannical “health” measures on the global populace.

It will enable the creation of global “health passes,” thereby restricting travel and certain activities to only those who have been vaccinated or who are in compliance with the WHO’s “health” dictates. These so-called “health passes” will further compromise individuals’ medical privacy and lay the groundwork for a biomedical security regime.

Enable “global coordinated actions” to censor those who dissent from the Deep State’s narratives — all in the name of “public health.”

American taxpayer money would likely be diverted to enable the implementation of the treaty’s dictates.

This is not the only WHO threat to liberty. Additionally, the U.S. has proposed amendments to the WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHR), which could go into effect as early as the end of 2022. These amendments would also strengthen the WHO’s ability to take unilateral actions and meddle in countries’ internal affairs, and they could lead to an expansion of the CDC’s power to detain Americans for medical reasons. These amendments, combined with the proposed pandemic treaty, constitute a massive threat to liberty by the WHO. The Deep State, which weaponized Covid to implement its tyrannical agenda, has been pushing for a global pandemic treaty for some time already.

For example, in an April 3, 2020 op-ed, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger stated that, “Addressing the necessities of the moment must ultimately be coupled with a global collaborative vision and program.” Additionally, Bill Gates has called for strengthening the WHO.

The WHO’s pandemic treaty must be stopped — and the states have a key role in doing this. Rather than sitting back and being complacent, state legislators must take bold action to nullify any WHO agreement.

Nullification is firmly grounded in the text of the U.S. Constitution. Specifically, Article VI duty bounds state legislators — along with members of Congress and judges — by their oath to “to support this Constitution.” Nullification of the WHO’s pandemic treaty wouldn’t be the first time the states have taken such bold action. Among multiple other examples, Alabama in 2012 enacted a strong law banning the implementation of the UN’s Agenda 21 (now Agenda 2030) in the state. Multiple other state legislative chambers passed similar bans.

Contact your state legislators and urge them to enact strong legislation fully preventing the implementation and/or enforcement of the WHO’s proposed pandemic treaty, along with the proposed amendments to the WHO’s IHR. State governments have an important role in preserving liberty — we cannot afford for them to squander it.”

Dr. Joseph Mercola’s 5/10/22 article What You Need to Know About the WHO Pandemic Treaty was deleted for political reasons. Parts are copied below.

“The globalists that brought us the wildly exaggerated COVID pandemic in an effort to cement a biosecurity grid into place is now hard at work on the next phase of this New World Order.

The World Health Organization has started drafting a global pandemic treaty on pandemic preparedness that would grant it absolute power over global biosecurity, such as the power to implement digital identities/vaccine passports, mandatory vaccinations, travel restrictions, standardized medical care and more.

In “The Corbett Report” above (link here), independent journalist James Corbett reviews what this treaty is, how it will change the global landscape and strip you of some of your most basic rights and freedoms. Make no mistake, the WHO pandemic treaty is a direct attack on the sovereignty of its member states, as well as a direct attack on your bodily autonomy.

A Backdoor to Global Governance

As noted by anti-extremism activist Maajid Nawaz in an April 28, 2022, Twitter post, the “WHO pandemic treaty serves as a backdoor to global empire.” COVID-19, while potentially deadly to certain vulnerable groups, simply isn’t a valid justification for handing over more power to the WHO, especially in light of its many inexplicable “mistakes” in this and previous pandemics. As just one example, the WHO didn’t publicly admit SARS-CoV-2 was airborne until the end of December 2021, yet scientists knew the virus was airborne within weeks of the pandemic being declared.5 The WHO also ignored early advice about airborne transmission.

So, it seems clear that the effort to now hand over more power to the WHO is about something other than them being the most qualified to make health decisions that benefit and protect everyone. It seems far more likely that the WHO is being installed as a de facto governing body for the global Deep State. Through the WHO, under the guise of biosecurity, the globalist cabal who seek to own everything and control everyone, will then be able to implement their wishes across the whole world in one fell swoop.

With this treaty in place, all member nations will be subject to the WHO’s dictates. If the WHO says every person on the planet needs to have a vaccine passport and digital identity to ensure vaccination compliance, then that’s what every country will be forced to implement, even if the people have rejected such plans using local democratic processes. As noted by Corbett, these negotiations are already well underway,8 and the treaty is expected to be fully implemented in 2024 — that is, unless the people of the world wake up to what’s happening and beat back this monstrosity.

Can We Stop the International Pandemic Treaty?

The question now is, can we stop this “international pandemic instrument” that the WHO is seeking? With short notice, the WHO announced it would accept public comment on the treaty for a total of five days. The World Council for Health (WCH) was among the few that acted quickly enough to submit a comment in opposition of the treaty. Lawrie delivered the WCH’s submission.

The proposal to take control of pandemics at a central WHO level is untenable and threatens a global society … It is foolhardy to even suggest that a ‘one size fits all’ response to a pandemic crisis across geographic zones characterized by hugely different parameters, could possibly be covered by a central bureaucratic process — the need for local decision making is of prime importance. ~ Robert Clancy, Ph.D….

Make Your Voice Heard in June

While many, like Clancy, didn’t get a chance to participate, the WHO has announced it will allow for two more days of public comment, June 16 and 17, 2022.

As noted by Lawrie:

“Please also be aware of the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations, to be voted on this May at the World Health Assembly. Like the pandemic treaty, this is another move to seize greater powers and override the sovereign laws of individual nations. Some say this is more significant than the pandemic treaty: if voted in, it means the loss of our sovereignty from this November. James Roguski has written extensively about this on his Substack.

There seems to be a concerted effort by the WHO and its controllers to attack our sovereignty from all angles. It is important we make it clear that we do not recognize the WHO as an authority over us and that we will not tolerate this abuse of power. We are sovereign and will not be bound by the undertakings of corrupt officials who pretend to act on our behalf when signing away the inherent rights of the World’s People. They do not act for us and we will not be bound.”

I encourage you to make plans to have your voice heard June 16 and 17, 2022. Unfortunately, the WHO has not yet released any submission details. Your best bet right now is to sign up for the WCH’s newsletter. The last time, they issued links and instructions on how to submit your comment, and are sure to do the same for the June submission window. You can subscribe at the bottom of this page, or on the WCH’s home page.

To block the IHR amendments at the May 2022 World Health Assembly, we need to flood our respective delegations with opposition. A list of U.S. delegates can be found in Roguski’s Substack article, “Speaking Truth to Power.”…It’s also possible that the WCH will publish guidance on it, so be sure to sign up for their newsletter.”

Neenah Payne writes for Activist Post and Natural Blaze

