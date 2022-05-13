Dr. Anthony Fauci said during an interview on “PBS NewsHour” that many of the one million COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. could have been prevented if more people had been vaccinated.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center each list a slightly different number of deaths, both figures are only a bit shy of the one million mark.
“It’s estimated that if people had been vaccinated to a much greater extent right now that vaccines would’ve avoided at least a quarter of those deaths, namely about 250,000,” Fauci said.
“This pandemic is not over,” he said, warning “if we … bring down our guard … we can get ourselves into the same trouble we were several months ago.”
Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for more than three decades and is also currently the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden. He has been a staunch proponent of vaccination, repeatedly urging people to get vaccinated and boosted.
He has previously spoken positively about COVID-19 vaccine mandates. During an interview on MSNBC last year, Fauci said that while it would be preferable for people to get vaccinated voluntarily, […]
Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker