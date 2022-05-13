Dr. Hodkinson is adamant that pregnant women and children should not be vaccinated under any circumstances.
It’s going on a year and a half since the Covid vaccine rollout began in early 2021. Well before that year was over, getting vaccinated for Covid became mandatory for many jobs and entering a wide range of establishments. Despite an unprecedented number of reports of vaccine injuries, getting an exemption for any reason, including a bad reaction to a first dose, became next to impossible for most people. In this interview with RAIR, Dr. Roger Hodkinson discusses what we already know about the effects of the vaccines and what we might expect in the future.
The vaccines are a brand-new product that was not properly tested before being rushed to market. So that there would be problems was predictable, Dr. Hodkinson says, but the scale of the problems has exceeded expectations, and we have not seen the end of them.
While the hypothesized mechanisms by which the vaccines exert adverse effects have not been proven, we nevertheless see the consequences. The major one is generic immune suppression. It is manifested in two ways. The first is an increased vulnerability not just to Covid but to […]
