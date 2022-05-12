The Republican Party is split on several issues. That much has been made clear in the last few weeks, and it’s not just RINO versus America First conservatives. NeoCon tendencies of those formerly believed to be America First have been on display with the Russia-Ukraine war, amongst other issues. Tonight, two conservative powerhouses clashed over it.

Commentator Mark Levin showed his warmongering side by trying to shame those of us who do not believe we should get involved in any way in the regional conflict in eastern Europe. He called those who object to sending $40 billion in aid to Ukraine “Putin ass-kissers.”

1. For the Putin ass-kissers out there who say why don’t we focus on the baby formula crisis rather than Ukraine, the baby formula problem pre-dates the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And it’s not about federal funding but government incompetence. Damn fools.

2. Some are confusing America First with a pro-Putin propaganda operation and Bernie Sanders hate-America foreign policy doctrine.

2. Some are confusing America First with a pro-Putin propaganda operation and Bernie Sanders hate-America foreign policy doctrine.https://t.co/9VNE9dNaGE — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) May 11, 2022

Congressman Paul Gosar pointed out the flaws in his reasoning:

Calling us names is not a logical position. I have no principle to follow but the path of peace and non-intervention. My grown children have known nothing except American war and intervention for naught. All losses: in men, material, time, and treasure.

Ukraine is not our ally. Russia is not our enemy. We need to address our crippling debt, inflation and immigration problems. None of this is Putin’s fault.

Ukraine is not our ally. Russia is not our enemy. We need to address our crippling debt, inflation and immigration problems. None of this is Putin's fault. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) May 12, 2022

While I disagree with Gosar’s assertion that Russia is not our enemy, I agree with everything else. But just because I believe Russia is our enemy and has been since before the fall of the Soviet Union doesn’t mean that I think we need to help fight them over Ukraine, which Gosar rightly pointed out is not our ally.

Giving that much aid to Ukraine is definitely helping them and will be looked on terribly by Russia. Imagine if Russia had given $40 billion to Saddam Hussein when we invaded Iraq.

Putin is our enemy. Rushing headlong into WWIII is idiotic. NO, we're not kissing Putin's ass by not wanting to get involved in a regional conflict. And YES, sending aid is getting involved. When did you become a NeoCon? Or was I just not paying close enough attention? — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 12, 2022

Democrats are hoping to stoke as much conservative-on-conservative conflict as possible. We need to accept that any two conservatives are going to disagree on certain issues and have discourse instead of name-calling.

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker