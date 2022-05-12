Larry Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, is going after the reporter for Politico who participated in the leak of the draft Supreme Court majority opinion on Roe v. Wade. The leak has caused much chaos across the nation as the pro-life movement celebrates while the pro-abortion movement causes mayhem.

According to Klayman and Freedom Watch, Josh Gerstein is a political hack who participated in the unlawful theft of the internal Supreme Court document. They claim he did so in order to score political points for Democrats before the midterm election.

Here’s the press release:

Criminal Indictment of Politico Legal Reporter Josh Gerstein Sought Before Freedom Watch’s Citizens Grand Jury Over Theft of Draft Alito SCOTUS Majority Opinion Overturning Roe v. Wade

Larry Klayman, Esq., the founder of both Judicial Watch and now Freedom Watch, former federal prosecutor and current chairman and general counsel of Freedom Watch and its Citizens Prosecutor, has announced that he will seek the indictment of Josh Gerstein, the head Politico legal reporter who is alleged to have conspired and participated in the theft of the draft majority opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court purporting to overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling which created the so called right to an abortion.

A copy of the draft indictment against Gerstein is embedded below. The indictment sets forth the facts and the legal bases for Gerstein indictment.

If the indictment is returned, and we are confident given the strength of the facts and the law that it will be, Gerstein will be prosecuted in a citizens’ court.

Klayman had this to say about Gerstein’s imminent indictment:

“Josh Gerstein is a radical member of the Marxian Jewish left who conspired to sow division between the sexes and destabilize further the nation, which has all but been destroyed in the year and a half since the left has effectively seized control over our body politic. As a Messianic Jew, that is a Jewish Christian, I am disgusted by his Marxist godless actions, which put life and killing unborn babies second to political control. The overwhelming majority of Jews despise all that Gerstein stands for, which is not Jewish at all — much like his self-hating Jewish comrades George Soros and Bernie Sanders.

“Gerstein’s obvious motivation in the alleged theft and then wide publication of the draft Alito majority opinion is not just to influence upcoming mid-term elections in favor of leftist Democrats running to be reelected or for office for the first time, but to sow mayhem and destruction among the citizenry. He is a despicable and dishonest person and should not be shielded from criminal prosecution because he professes to be a journalist.

“Gerstein’s long history in attempting to harm conservatives and conservative interests is well known, along with his publication Politico, which does the bidding of the left and now the Biden-Harris regime. Indeed, Mr. Klayman has litigation against him pending over claims of defamation in conjunction with the District of Columbia Bar disciplinary apparatus, which like Gerstein is leftist and dedicated to destroying conservative legal advocates like Kellyanne Conway, former AG Bill Barr, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, to name just a few. In short, Gerstein is an integral part of the war against conservative and conservative principles, such as the right to life, by the left.”

For more information about our citizens grand juries and trials, go to www.freedomwatchusa.org. You may also contact Larry Klayman at [email protected] or call 424-335-5646 to be in contact with his executive assistant.

Click to View PDF

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker