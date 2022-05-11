Hello Americans, I’m Todd Starnes. Stand by for news and commentary next. In recent days an angry pro-abortion mob has targeted the homes of several Supreme Court justices — including Chief Justice John Roberts. The Supreme Court is literally under siege after the leak of Justice Sam Alito’s opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Alito and his family have reportedly been moved to an undisclosed location. The mob’s message is clear: either change your decision or we will come after your family. It’s no different than the mafia intimidating witnesses in a criminal trial. STOP! Why are you still using ATT and Verizon Wireless? They promote the cancel culture mob. That’s why I’ve made the switch to Patriot Mobile, America’s only Christian Conservative wireless carrier. Click here for info! Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters she supports and encourages the peaceful protests.But as Marc Thiessen, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute noted, protesting outside the home of a judge, juror, witness or court officer is against the law.Title 18, Section 1507 of the U.S. Code – to be specific. Federal law — Section 1507 of Title 18 of the U.S. Code — clearly states that it is unlawful to […]

Read the whole story at www.toddstarnes.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker