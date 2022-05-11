Nancy Pelosi/Twitter On Monday, a New York Times headline blared “Biden Speeds Up Military Aid to Ukraine, Drawing U.S. Deeper Into War.”
The Times reported (emphasis added), “When President Biden signed a modern-day Lend-Lease Act on Monday, 81 years after the original version helped lead the way into World War II, he effectively thrust the United States even deeper into another war in Europe that has increasingly become an epic struggle with Russia despite his efforts to define its limits.
“Recent days have underscored just how engaged the United States has become in the conflict in Ukraine,” the report noted.
Engaged indeed.
On Tuesday, the House voted to give Biden his spending package. Every single Democrat – including the Squad – voted for it.
57 Republicans voted against it. Last night, 57 House Members voted NO on the bill to send another $40 billion (on top of the $14b already spent) to the war in Ukraine. All 57 NO votes were Republicans. *All Squad members* joined all other Democrats to vote YES. Does this tell us anything about these factions? https://t.co/jEDSKD3jVa It should be noted that Biden had requested $33 billion, but Congress saw fit to raise it to $40 billion.Hey, why not? Greenwald: […]
Read the whole story at www.based-politics.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker